While the state tournament is still months away, several standout high school wrestlers will bring a postseason atmosphere to Bakersfield this Saturday.
Bakersfield High School will host its seventh annual Rumble for the Rig, a 20-team, 16-man bracketed tournament dubbed "The toughest one-day tournament in the state right now," by BHS wrestling legend Steve Varner.
It's likely to live up to that reputation this year, thanks in part to the participation of four-time defending state champion Buchanan, a team rated the third best in the entire country by InterMat Wrestle.
The Bears currently have the top-ranked wrestlers in the state at 126 (Max Renteria), 170 (Rocco Contino) and 195 (Jadon Martin) pounds.
Aside from the host Drillers, Kern County will be represented by North, Golden Valley, Foothill, Ridgeview, West and Tehachapi.
“This is a great opportunity for the schools in Kern County," BHS coach Andy Varner said. "They’re getting to wrestle some of the best teams across the state and it’s right in our own backyard. You don’t have to pay for a hotel and you get to see where you’re at against some of the best teams and the best kids across the state of California.”
Varner, whose team enters Saturday ranked eighth in the state, is in position to leave with some championship hardware, as Jarad Priest and Josiah Hill enter the day ranked second in the state at 182 and 285 respectively.
Fellow Driller Justin Darter, ranked fourth at 220, will be seriously put to the test in a bracket that features top-ranked Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos and eighth-ranked Rigo Estrada of Northview.
Elsewhere for Bakersfield, Cade Lucio is ranked seventh at 145, while Jaden Sanchez may get a shot at No. 1-ranked Martin in 195.
Hoping to be a serious contender when the postseason rolls around, Andy Varner sees Saturday as a great measuring stick for how his team stacks up against the state's best.
“It’s good for them to see where they need to make adjustments, what they need to work on and it kind of gives them a good starting point to improve on for the end of the year,” he said. “I’m just excited to compete in our gym against good quality competition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.