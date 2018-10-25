The Bakersfield High volleyball team won just two Southwest Yosemite League matches and did not reach the Central Section playoffs during Sophia Palm’s first two seasons in high school.
Last season, the Drillers improved, but were still ousted by Clovis East in the Division I opening round.
So Thursday night’s playoff opener at home was a treat for Palm and three other seniors who are four-year varsity starters for the Drillers.
No. 6 BHS (23-6) made the most of its playoff opener with a 25-20, 25-18, 25-20 sweep over No. 11 Clovis North in the D-I first round match.
“This was really awesome. We were really lucky to have a home game and it honestly helped us a lot,” Palm said.
The Drillers travel to No. 3 Liberty in the quarterfinals on Tuesday after the Patriots had a first-round bye. Liberty swept BHS in both SWYL matches this season.
“It’s really exciting for us. We respect Liberty a lot,” Palm said. “Hopefully third time’s a charm, but we are really excited to play them again.”
BHS second-year coach Ashley Wires said her and her coaching staff had a long talk with the players at practice on Wednesday about the importance of coming out strong in the playoff opener.
“It’s really nice. We had a really big and impactful talk with the girls,” Wires said. “They came out today ready to play. I am really proud of them.”
Clovis North had 2-1 advantages in all three sets, but BHS never trailed down the stretch in all three as junior Ava Palm led the way hitting with a team-high 15 kills.
All three of the other four-year varsity seniors in Halle Young (11 digs), Elysa Romanini (seven assists) and Francesca Hernandez (13 digs, 17 assists) were key contributors in the Drillers first playoff win since 2011.
Playoff notes
No. 4 Garces beat No. 13 San Luis Obispo at home in the first round in straight sets.
Lailah Green led the Rams with 18 kills and tied a team-high with 15 digs along with Perri Starkey, who also added 11 kills.
The Rams will host No. 5 Clovis West in the quarterfinals. The Golden Eagles beat No. 12 Centennial in four sets to advance.
No. 3 Bakersfield Christian’s quest for a sixth consecutive section title game match continued with a 25-22, 25-10, 25-18 win over No. 14 Atascadero in the D-II opener.
Ashley Herman led BCHS with 13 kills and Lexi Reynish had 26 assists for BCHS. The Eagles will host No. 11 Tehachapi after the Warriors upset No. 6 Visalia-Mt. Whitney in four sets.
