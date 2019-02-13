Playing basketball at Bakersfield High for head coach Greg Burt is a little different.
Diving for loose balls and attacking, relentless defense come second nature to Drillers players like taking one step in front of the other.
Highlight reel dunk and 40-point performances aren’t the norm, but winning playoff games with gritty performances are.
Hence Wednesday’s Central Section Division I opening round home game against No. 11 Fresno-Central, the three-time defending section champions.
BHS utilized a energy-crazed defense and 21-4 run to break away from a tie game with five minutes and close out a 69-52 victory. The win sent the sixth-seeded Drillers into the quarterfinals on Friday at No. 3 Arroyo Grande.
Burt is a new, first-time grandpa, but he was energetic throughout to extend the Drillers win streak to 10 games.
“I’ve got a lot of grey hairs. You’re not looking if you can’t see them,” Burt said. “Central is a good team. They are not going to roll over. They have won the Valley championship three years in a row. They are going to play hard, which they did. We didn’t play our best game.”
Five players scored at least nine points for BHS, led by 20 from David Whatley, who did his work underneath the basket.
Kosta Bikakis scored 13 with outside shooting and timely shots inside the arc.
Josh Geary, normally the smallest player on the court, scored 12 with most of his five field goals inside the paint.
Sam Ackerman scored nine, including a 3-pointer to begin the late run for the Drillers.
All of those players are juniors.
Senior Jimmy Henry played the role of lockdown defender on the perimeter, limiting Central’s leading scorer Sherrick Berry (20 points) to just four in the final quarter.
“They play for each other. They are great kids,” Burt said. “They are great kids and work really hard. Right now, they are seeing some success from all of that hard work.
Henry also added 10 points, including hitting all eight of his foul shots in the fourth quarter.
“We deserve this,” Henry said. “I’ve been here for four years. This is good for us. (Burt) pushes us to our limits. But he tells us to stay level. We are going to try and get there.”
"There" means back to Selland Arena. Two years ago, BHS became the first Bakersfield-area team to advance to the D-I boys basketball finals at Selland in downtown Fresno. BHS lost to Central in the championship game. That win was the first of three consecutive titles for the Grizzlies (9-16), who graduated a core group of seniors.
But with a new cast of players on both benches, it was the Drillers that advanced this time around.
“There have been a lot of doubts about us,” Henry said. “But we believe in ourselves. We are going to keep fighting until we get what we want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.