Nathan Roodzant made a life-long decision as a youth that most don’t come to grips with until years later.
Roodzant knew he wanted to attend the Naval Academy when he was in elementary school.
Getting in is not easy, however, and he knew it.
The nearly 4,500 undergraduate cadets are part of the 8 percent of applicants that get admitted to the prestigious service academy. Good grades — which Roodzant has with a 4.52 GPA — aren’t enough. Being an athlete is a huge plus. So is countless hours of community service and being a leader on campus.
Roodzant bested the field to get in like he has as a high-end swimmer for Bakersfield Christian over the last four years.
And his hard work has paid off.
Roodzant was awarded the congressional nomination from Kevin McCarthy’s office in December and will attend the Naval Academy in the fall with hopes of pursuing a postgraduate career. He plans on being a fighter pilot, but remains open to what the academy will expose him to.
Knowing the time and effort he would have to put in to allow him to reach his goal, Roodzant seeked help early in high school.
He went and found a previous applicant in former BCHS swimmer Cameron Reeves and picked Reeves' brain — three years before Roodzant's committee selection to the academy.
“(Reeves) really showed me what true leadership was,” Roodzant said. “When Cameron told me he wanted to go into the naval academy and to see someone go through that and finally get in really drove me and told me that school is really special.”
Roodzant was prepared and ready for his future as a cadet and his future career as an officer in the Navy.
“Nathan came to me as a freshman making it very clear that he plans to attend the Naval Academy,” BCHS coach Jacob Montecino said. “Most kids who talk about going to some elite university let alone the Naval Academy, you brush it off. It really takes a ton of work and dedication in every aspect of a teenager's life. But I could see when he was a freshman that he meant it.”
Unbeknownst to his coach, it was a decision Roodzant made long before high school.
“I knew it earlier than freshman year. I knew it in sixth grade,” Roodzant said. “I visited it there and saw the Midshipmen there. I really loved it there. I did my research and saw how tough it was to get in.”
With a month left in high school, Roodzant has some unfinished business remaining in the pool as well.
Roodzant won the Central Section Division II title last season in the 100 backstroke and finished second in the 100 butterfly and the 200 medley relay at Bakersfield College. At the CIF State Swimming Championships last season, he finished 36th in the 100 back.
This time around, the D-I and D-II section finals are on the same day at Clovis West, giving swimmers like Roodzant a chance to showcase their skills against the best the region has to offer.
Roodzant already flexed his muscle at the Clovis West Invite in March, winning the boys 100 fly in 51.70 seconds and the 200 IM in 1 minute, 54.96 seconds. Both are state consideration times that surely will drop heading into postseason action, which begins with the league championships at Bakersfield College on April 27.
“The kid could easily walk around on deck and flaunt how talented he is,” Montecino said. “Everyone who is in swim pretty much knows his name. But he really isn't interested in the attention. I see it especially when he attends practice. He is totally comfortable working with the younger swimmers, the less experienced swimmers.”
While Roodzant is eager to see if he can best the field that consists of all of the top swimmers in the region, he can’t help but turn attention to his team.
The Eagles are a favorite to win the D-II boys title and that’s what is driving him to cut his times. Individual accolades are not Roodzant’s style, and neither is taking all the praise.
“That would really be awesome, to beat all of those people,” Roodzant said. “But what would put the cherry on top is getting our boys team the D-II title. My freshman year, we were really bad. And to then to win a title this year, it would be great for the program. I would love for that to happen.”
