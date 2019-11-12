It was one of those Knights for the Bakersfield Christian volleyball team, and that proved to be the difference in the final three sets Tuesday night.
Those Knight’s, Peyton Talezaar, Jenna Holmes and Giselle Vogel combined for 52 kills on night, leading No. 11 seed Ontario Christian from the brink of elimination to a five-set victory over the No. 6 Eagles in the opening round of the SoCal Regional volleyball playoffs at Bakersfield Christian.
With BCHS (29-6) leading 2-0 in the match, the Eagles moved to within seven points of closing out the match, cruising to a 18-9 lead in the third set with a steady dose of Ashley Herman, Alexandra Johnson and Addie Schaefer.
But Talezaar came out of a Knight timeout and ripped a kill across court, the start of a 16-3 run by Ontario Christian that included four kills from Holmes. For good measure, Talezaar finished off the set with one of her 20 kills to pull her team closer.
The Knights continued their momentum in the fourth set, scoring seven of the final eight points and tied the match at 2-2 on another Holmes kill. She also finished with 20 kills on the night.
It much of the same in the fifth set as Ontario Christian seemed to have an answer for everything BCHS threw at them, closing things out 15-7.
The Eagles took control of a see-saw first set with a run of their own. A Herman kill followed by a block closed out the first set with BCHS scoring six of the last seven points.
A run midway through the second set, capped by a tip kill by Addie Shaefer gave the Eagles a 18-12 lead. The two teams exchanged points the rest of the way before the Eagles closed the set out for a 25-21 win and 2-0 lad in the match.
BCHS led 18-9 in the third before the Knights rallied to win the set, providing the push to close out the match two sets later.
Herman had a team-high 16 kills, while Johnson added 13.
