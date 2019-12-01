Bakersfield Christian will continue to experience the comforts of home in postseason play.
The Eagles will host 12-2 Fullerton-Sunny Hills in the opening round of the Division 3-A CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
The Lancers advanced with some tight wins in the Division VIII playoffs, including a 24-21 win over Santa Barbara in the championship game on Saturday.
On the North end of the bracket, 10-3 Rancho Cotate will travel to face 11-3 Sierra Mateca, which will also take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Eagles are playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2016. They advanced with a dominant run through the Division III Central Section, which was capped with a 28-14 win over Central Valley Christian in the title game Friday.
