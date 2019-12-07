Ben Yurosek stood on the sideline with his arm draped around a teammate waiting for the final minute to run off the clock in the Division 3-A Southern California Regional bowl game on Saturday night.
Despite being sweaty, dirty, tired and a big banged up, the Bakersfield Christian standout tight end/defensive end was in a jovial mood.
And with good reason.
Thanks to big-time performances by a several Eagles players, including Yuosek, BCHS downed visiting Fullerton-Sunny Hills 42-21 to advance to the state title game against Rohnert Park-Rancho Cotate.
BCHS quarterback Dominic Gamboni passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns and Jess Wattenbarger rushed for 117 yards and two TDs to help the Eagles roll to their sixth straight victory.
“We’re the third team in BCHS history to make it to state game,” Gamboni said. “To have a chance to be the first to bring it home, just means the world.”
Yurosek had three receptions for 63 yards. However, most of his impact was felt on defense, where he returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, recorded two-and-half sacks and recorded several other tackles for a loss.
“I’m a little tired,” Yurosek said. “I had to take the SAT this morning. So, I’m a little brain-dead and everything. But me and the team, we just dug deep. We knew how bad we wanted this win.”
The entire Eagles defensive front-seven wreaked havoc on a Lancers offense that came into the game averaging nearly 37 points per game.
The BCHS secondary, led by Chris Gutierrez, had two interceptions and held Sunny Hills to 113 passing yards.
BCHS (11-3) scored touchdowns on four of its first five possessions and led 28-14 at halftime.
Prior to intermission Gamboni connected with Ronnie Simril on TD passes of 11 and 23 yards.
Less than two minutes after the pair's second touchdown connection extended BCHS' lead to 21-7, Gutierrez intercepted Sunny Hills quarterback Luke Duxbury.
Two plays later Wattenbarger burst through the middle of the Lancers defense and raced 24 yards for a touchdown, making the score 28-7.
Both of the Lancers first-half touchdowns came on passes from Duxbury to Wilson Cal.
The Eagles never trailed in the game.
BCHS quickly shutdown Sunny Hills opening possession and then marched 70 yards on eight plays to the Lancers 4-yard line. On first-and-goal, Donovan Foster fumbled the ball into the end zone.
Fortunately for the Eagles, center Dylan Parcher recovered the ball for a touchdown.
The scoring slowed down a great deal in the second half.
After a scoreless third quarter, BCHS added a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to secure the win.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, a low trajectory punt by Sunny Hills’ Dominik Geib hit off the back of a teammate. An alert Yurosek scooped up the loose ball and took it 17 yards to the end zone.
The Lancers (12-3) answered with a 55-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Jun Ahn to cut the BCHS lead to 35-21.
However, BCHS responded with a 56-yard scoring drive of its own to put the game away.
“I was a little worried during the week,” BCHS coach Darren Carr said. “We came off a big high (from winning the section championship game). We were really effective in practice, but the energy was kind of lacking. So, I was really happy that these guys came out and played like they did. They came out and they were energized, and they were ready to rock.”
Simril finished with eight catches for 120 yards.
He was one of several BCHS players that impressed Sunny Hills coach Peter Karavedas.
“That’s a good football team,” Karavedas said. “Geez, a lot of talented players. A great front-four. Very good skilled kids. Very efficient quarterback. So, we knew we were in for a tall order. And then we didn’t play very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.