Kyle Shiloh still expects more out of his Bakersfield Christian boys basketball team. Then again, every coach would like improvement throughout the season.
The bright side for Shiloh, now in his third year as Eagles' head coach, is BCHS is playing like a playoff-caliber team in mid-January.
BCHS beat Independence, 75-62, on the road Wednesday to remain undefeated in South Yosemite League play.
“We’ve been saying we are dynamic and we have all of this potential,” Shiloh said. “It’s just good to see them do it. Scary thing is, they can still do a lot more.”
Kadar Waller led the way with 21 points and 10 assists as four Eagles scored in double figures.
In fact, four of the five Eagles' starters scored within the first five minutes of the game as BCHS built a double-digit lead in the first quarter.
“When we are all in the game and mentally focused, we are a really tough team to beat,” BCHS junior forward Ben Yurosek said.
Yurosek scored 14 points as did sophomore post Lendyl Henderson. Senior Noah Taylor connected on four 3-pointers in seven attempts and added 15 points for the Eagles.
“Each practice we get better. When you play hard in practice, in a game, it just comes natural,” Waller said. “We are focused as a team.”
The Eagles have set themselves up for success and a possible No. 1 seed in the Central Section Division IV playoffs next month.
The Eagles beat Foothill in tournament play in December and then topped Visalia-Central Valley Christian on Saturday. Those three programs are widely considered the top-three teams in the division by MaxPreps computer rankings and the BVarsity division rankings.
The talent on the Eagles is there with sophomore guard Seth Marantos and Waller in the backcourt, along with Taylor. Henderson and Yurosek combine to form one of the top post presences in Kern County.
After the Eagles (14-4, 4-0) advanced to the D-IV finals last season in a loss to Kerman at Selland Arena, Shiloh feels there is one component beyond talent that is key for BCHS.
“They listen. We are coaching them and they are listening,” Shiloh said. “They are very coachable and executing what we work on.”
Elijah Carter led Independence with 20 points and hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter before BCHS went on an 8-0 run. The Eagles' spurt included a breakaway one-handed dunk by Henderson.
Trevon Perry added 15 points for the Falcons (13-4, 3-1), who are one of the top teams in the D-II playoff rankings.
But the Eagles were just too much for Independence in the first league matchup between the programs.
“This was our first year in the league, so every single game is a statement,” Yurosek said. “I think we did a great job of sending out a message tonight.”
