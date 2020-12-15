Being away from wrestling this fall has proven to be easier than Brett Clark expected.
With his team's season delayed by COVID-19, Clark, who's been coaching wrestling at Bakersfield College since 2003, found a productive way to fill his time, spending nearly every minute with his wife and four children.
Those days spent at home led to a reshuffling of his priorities.
"You can't get time back with your kids," Clark said. "I kind of don't want to miss their soccer games, their wrestling matches or their dance recitals."
Now, he won't have to.
After seven years as the head coach of the Renegades, Clark announced on Tuesday that he was stepping down to take a teaching position at Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Clark, who was also the girls varsity wrestling coach at Frontier High School, isn't giving up the sport, as he expects to be named Discovery's head wrestling coach. What made the job appealing to Clark is that in one year, he'll have the chance to coach his son Jason, who is currently an eighth grader.
But by coaching only one team, that leaves more time to spend with Jason and daughters Sharley, Brylee and Jerrina.
The move ends a decorated tenure in Kern County for Clark, who helped lead the Renegades to three SCWA Southeast conference titles in the last four years.
He also had a good run as prep wrestling coach, making stops at Mira Monte, Chavez and Frontier, where he was named BVarsity All-Area Coach of the Year at the end of the 2019-20 season.
But with such a good opportunity in front of him, he says it was time to say goodbye to California.
"I enjoyed every minute I had (coaching wrestling here)," he said. "I'm grateful for the opportunities I had here. It was just the right time to go."
A search to find Clark's replacement is expected to begin shortly.