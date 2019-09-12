Ashley Quintanilla's 2017 ended on a very high note.
A former South Yosemite League defensive player of the year at East Bakersfield High School, Quintanilla capped her freshman season with the Bakersfield College women's soccer team in style, scoring her first career goal in the Renegades' season finale, a 1-0 win over Victor Valley.
Things got even better in the proceeding months.
The daughter of El Salvadorian immigrants, Quintanilla had traveled to San Salvador to play with the country's U-20 team in the summer of 2016. There, her tenacious style caught the attention of coaches from the El Salvador National Team, who invited her to join the squad for the 2017 Central America Games in Nicaragua that December.
"Since I was little, I always wanted to play for them," Quintanilla said.
It didn't take long for Quintanilla to realize she was going up against a much higher level of competition. El Salvador's 0-3 performance during tournament play included an 8-1 loss against Costa Rica, who she called "one of the best teams I've ever played against."
"It left me shocked that there are players out there that know how to play at that level," she said. "That opened my eyes a lot."
Despite taking her lumps on the international stage, Quintanilla says she came away from the Games a more disciplined player and was excited to showcase her improved mental toughness when she returned to Bakersfield.
But just moments into her sophomore season, the opportunity to do so was was taken away indefinitely.
In the first half of the Renegades' 2018 season opener, Quintanilla suffered a torn meniscus, ending her season and forcing her to take a redshirt. She has yet to return to the field, and when BC faces off againt Cuesta on Friday, they'll do so without Quintanilla for the 24th consecutive game.
"At the beginning, I wanted to cry," she said of the injury. "There's been times when I've been like 'OK coach, put me in, I want to play so bad.' It's just been really hard."
Renegade coach Scott Dameron has also struggled with not having one of his top defenders, but says he's had to help Quintanilla keep a level head throughout her rehab.
"We've just got to figure it out when she's ready and just kind of assess her," Dameron said. "You don't want to rush her back too quickly. But she's doing everything she can to get ready."
More than a year after the injury occurred, it seems Quintanilla's patience will soon be rewarded. Though still not cleared for physical activity, she is expecting to return to the pitch by the end of the month.
"This whole year has taught me a lot about how to be patient and that my time will come," she said. "This is hopefully just a one-time deal and I won't have to go through it again."
Being forced to wait around hasn't always been the easiest thing for Quintanilla, who has many well-defined goals for her future. An aspiring California Highway Patrol officer, she hopes to continue her soccer career at a four-year school while completing her degree in criminal justice.
She also hopes she'll get another opportunity to play soccer in El Salvador. But even if that's not in the cards, she still expects to make many return visits to the country, even expressing a desire to retire there after her law enforcement career comes to an end.
But before all that, the first goal is to make a successful return to the field for BC, one she is eagerly awaiting to accomplish.
"Every time I see the field, I'm like 'OK, just a few more weeks and I'll be back,'" Quintanilla said. "I can't even explain how excited I am to get back to show what I can do again. Only this time, (I'll be) better than before."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.