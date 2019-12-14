Jonathan Hunter boldly declared "I'm not coming home with second" from the CCCAA State Wrestling Tournament in Fresno and the Bakersfield College freshman followed through on that claim.
Hunter, a Golden Valley High School grad, captured a state title at 174 pounds by pinning Chase Miles of Sacramento City College just 2:10 into their championship match Saturday.
Early pins were a recurring theme for Hunter over the weekend. All three of his matches ended by pinfall and he needed just 6:05 to complete the undefeated run.
Hunter's performance helped the Renegades secure a third-place score of 77 points. Fresno City captured a fourth-consecutive state title with 186 points, 49 more than runner-up Cerritos.
Jordan Annis reached the final round of the 184-pound class for BC, but had to settle for second place following a 7-0 loss to Skyline's Stephen Martin.
