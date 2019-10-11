After ending a less-than-ideal non-conference slate on a positive note, the Bakersfield College football team is off this week as it heads into the meat of its season.
The 2-3 Renegades will come off their bye with a homecoming matchup against a top-five opponent, when fourth-ranked Ventura (4-1) comes to Memorial Stadium next Saturday for the SCFA North opener.
BC has lost four straight to the Pirates, including a 23-10 final in last season's conference opener.
Ventura is one of three ranked teams the Renegades will face in conference play, with each contest taking place at home. BC immediately follows the Ventura game with a home matchup against 16th-ranked Long Beach on Oct. 26, and then will close the regular season against No. 7 College of the Canyons on Nov. 16.
Despite a sub-.500 record, BC is still receiving votes in two polls. They received 18 in the Coaches Poll and three in the CCCSIA Football Poll this week.
After starting the season 0-2, BC has won two of three games including last week's 28-3 road victory at Orange Coast.
