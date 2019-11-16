A forgettable season came to a dreadful end for the Bakersfield College football team, which set a program record for home futility in a 24-7 season-ending loss to College of the Canyons Saturday night.
Things started badly when the Renegades had a 29-yard field goal try blocked in the first quarter, a play the Cougars turned into a 39-yard field goal.
Canyons then stretched its lead with a pair of second quarter touchdowns, the first of which came on a 2-yard Cayden Dunn touchdown run that capped a 19-play, 98-yard drive.
Down 17-0 at the half, the Renegades came out strong on the first drive of the third quarter. Quarterback Larry Harrington hit Victor Boggs Jr. for 17 yards on 3rd-and-12, a play that set up a 2-yard Isaiah Martin touchdown run five plays later.
But any positive momentum was killed by further special teams issues, as Lennox Howard returned a punt 45 yards for a Canyons touchdown. The Renegades also missed a second field goal try, this one from 39 yards away, in early in the fourth quarter.
Though it forced two second half turnovers to limit Cougar scoring, the Renegade defense allowed a season-high 425 yards.
Aside from 2011 and 2012, in which BC had wins taken away due to CCCAA rule violations, this marked the first season the Renegades went winless at home since Memorial Stadium opened in 1955, going 0-5
The struggles were reflected by the attendance numbers. The combined total attendance for the five home games was 16,235. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 19,468.
BC closes the year 3-7, and just 1-4 in the SCFA.
