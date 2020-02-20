It took the Garces boys basketball team almost three quarters to find a rhythm in its section opener against West on Tuesday.
The Rams locked in much quicker in Thursday's quarterfinal.
Four players scored in double figures and the Rams dominated throughout, taking down Chavez 75-49 in Division-III Central Section play.
The Rams came out on fire from the outside. Their first three made field goals were 3s from the left corner and they hit seven shots from behind the arc in the first half.
They stretched their lead to 38-22 at the half, thanks to a 13-2 second-quarter run, then put it out of reach in the third quarter, scoring the first eight points of the second half to push the advantage past 20 points.
The wire-to-wire dominance was a far cry for Tuesday's section opener, when the Rams trailed 15th-seeded West midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 58-48 win.
“We learned from our last game," said J.J. Uphold, who had a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. "We came out pretty flat (Tuesday). Today we tried to come out and put more emphasis on our defense, came out strong and got the win.”
Dom D'Amato led all players with 18 points. Xavier Marshall added 15 while Ipreye Egbe scored 13, helping Garces clinch its first 20-win season since 2012-13.
The Rams will get at least one more home game in the section semifinals next Tuesday. They'll host third-seeded Hoover, which defeated Dinuba 52-49 on Thursday.
“We’re confident, but everything’s just game-to-game," Ram coach Brian Dignan said. "We’re going to be ready for the challenge. The confidence is there, but winning and confidence is a fragile thing. So we’ve just got to come out and do it.”
Fernando Carranza had 13 points while Adan Arredondo added 12 for the Titans, who lost for just the second time since falling to Garces 61-46 on Jan. 4.
Chavez finished 23-7, the program's fourth season of 20-or-more wins in the last six years.
