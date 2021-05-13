Bakersfield native, MLB pitcher Corbin Burnes sets two new records before allowing first walk of 2021

While the streak had to end at some point, Corbin Burnes set a pair of impressive records before finally allowing a walk in 2021.
The Centennial High School grad and current Milwaukee Brewers ace set a Major League record by striking out 58 batters before finally surrendering a walk in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.
When Corbin made history.#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/T6NKzbW0vn— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 13, 2021
Having already broken the previous best mark for a starting pitcher, Burnes set a record for most strikeouts without a walk by any pitcher when he put down Harrison Bader for his 52nd strikeout of the season. That broke the previous mark of 51 set by Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen in 2017.
The fifth inning then brought about both a new record and the end of the streak. With a pair of strikeouts, Burnes' total reached 58, a Major League record for strikeouts without a walk during any stretch of the season. The previous record of 56, set by Curt Schilling in 2002, was also equaled by Yankees' star Gerrit Cole on Wednesday. Cole's streak remains ongoing.
Burnes' streak came to a close shortly thereafter with a walk to Tommy Edman.
All this came during Burnes' first start since April 26, as he'd been out of commission after being put on the COVID-19 list.