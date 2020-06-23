A nationally televised audience got to see Bakersfield native Miguel Contreras in his element Tuesday, and Contreras didn't disappoint.
The Bakersfield High School grad and emerging boxing star improved his record to 11-0 with a 58-56, unanimous decision win over Rolando Vargas at a Top Rank Boxing Summer Series Junior Welterweight fight held in Las Vegas and televised on ESPN.
After an even opening round, in which both fighters landed 46 punches, Contreras bloodied the face of Vargas, who entered the night 5-0 with 5 knockouts, in round two and opened the gash further in round three.
He then held off a late charge by Vargas in the sixth and final round to continue his unbeaten streak.
The 22-year-old Contreras, nicknamed "Caveman," landed 91 of his 211 power punches on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.