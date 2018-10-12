On a night in which Bakersfield High easily could have looked past its opponent, the Drillers came out of the gates strong and cruised to a 35-7 win over Frontier.
“Both sides of the ball we looked great tonight. Offensively we looked detailed and took care of the ball and defensively we tackled well,” said BHS head coach Paul Golla, as his team improved to 3-0 in Southwest Yosemite League play.
The Drillers (6-2, 3-0) led 35-0 at halftime and their defense limited Frontier to only 68 yards of total offense in the first half.
The return of senior quarterback/safety Cameron Williams after a one-game absence solidified both sides of the ball for BHS. Williams was 5-of-10 passing for 68 yards and two touchdowns. He also led a defense which allowed only 1 passing yard in the first half.
Drillers’ junior Isaac Jernigan caught four passes for 61 yards including two touchdowns. He also added a 10-yard rushing touchdown. On his second touchdown, Jernigan caught a short pass from Williams and headed up the sideline. He was fully extended when he dove for the pylon to put BHS up 14-0.
The Titans (2-6, 0-3) were forced to punt five times in the first half. The only first-half drive where Frontier (2-6, 0-3) was able to move the ball effectively was abruptly cut short when a fumbled snap at the BHS 3-yard line gave it right back to the Drillers.
The Drillers’ Isaiah Jernigan took off on a 74-yard run on the very next play to set up Isaac Jernigan’s third touchdown. Isaiah Jernigan finished with 88 rushing yards to lead Bakersfield.
