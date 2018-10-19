Bakersfield High improved to 4-0 in Southwest Yosemite League play thanks to 51-10 blowout win over Centennial.
In four league games, BHS has outscored its opponents 176-50.
The Drillers were led by Wesley Wilson who ran for 152 yards on only eight carries and scored three rushing touchdowns in the win. His scores came from 46-, 62- and 8-yards out.
BHS led 20-10 late in the second quarter before reeling off 31 unanswered points to close the game out.
The aerial attack of Centennial was held in check by the Drillers, as quarterback Kyle Connelly was held to only 6-of-14 passing for just 44 yards and an interception. He has now been picked off 10 times in his last three games. Connelly was also sacked four times in the loss.
Golden Hawks' wide receiver DJ Adams was relatively held in check as well as he caught three passes for 33 yards. However, he did find the end zone for a 17-yard score in the second quarter.
Isaiah Jernigan had 66 yards on the ground on only three carries including a touchdown from 30 yards out. He also had an interception on defense.
Ceyonte Bell of BHS scored twice for the Drillers as he ran it in from 14 yards out and caught a pass from Ricky Easterwood for a 20-yard score.
Up next, the Drillers will take on Liberty in a showdown at Griffith Field. The winner will claim the top spot in the SWYL.
Bakersfield 51, Centennial 10
BHS 7 16 21 7 - 51
CHS 3 7 0 0 - 10
First Quarter
B: Wilson 46 run (Bonner kick)
C: Gregg 22 field goal
Second Quarter
B: Wilson 62 run (dropped snap)
B: Jones 47 pass from Williams (Bonner kick)
C: Adams 17 pass from Connelly (Gregg kick)
B: Bonner 30 field goal
Third Quarter
B: Bell 14 run (Bonner kick)
B: Wilson 8 run (Bonner kick)
B: Isaiah Jernigan 30 run (Bonner kick)
Fourth Quarter
B: Bell 20 pass from Easterwood (Bonner kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING - Bakersfield: Williams 4-7-0-103, Easterwood 1-1-0-20; Centennial: Connelly 6-14-1-44, Adams 0-1-0-0
RUSHING - Bakersfield: Wilson 8-152, Isaiah Jernigan 3-66, Bell 6-58, Isaac Jernigan 5-51, Williams 2-47, Easterwood 4-17, Bonner 3-12, Abbott 4-7, Jones 1-1, Moreno 1-0, Elliott 1-(-1); Centennial: Glass 22-75, Connelly 10-12, Adams 1-4, Powers 2-3
RECEIVING - Bakersfield: Jones 3-58, Bonner 1-45, Bell 1-20; Centennial: Adams 3-33, Dutton 2-20, Warkentin 1-4, Sabol 1-4
