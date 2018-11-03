Despite a close call, No. 4 BHS claimed a 55-31 victory over Clovis East in the first round of the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs. Led by quarterback Cameron Williams and wide receiver Carl Jones, the Drillers advanced into the second round in Division I.
The back-and-forth contest went well into the second half. BHS trailed 24-20 at halftime and responded right out of the gate, taking seven plays on their first possession for a touchdown to take the lead 27-24.
Clovis East running back Ryan Hunt gave the Drillers problems but ultimately, the Timberwolves’ defense fell apart in the fourth quarter.
Bakersfield High’s defense was hard to find in the first three quarters, but found its footing when it mattered, not allowing a Clovis East score since a BHS fumble recovery with eight minutes left in the game.
A late interception with five minutes left in the contest gave the Drillers more than enough breathing room, 48-31.
