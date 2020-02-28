While it wasn't always overwhelming, a businesslike approach was more than enough for the Bakersfield High girls basketball team Friday.
The Drillers put together a 13-0 run in the second quarter and stayed comfortably ahead the rest of the way in a 53-43 win over Arroyo Grande in the Division 1 Central Section championship game in Fresno Friday night.
The Eagles got as close as 13-12 in the early part of the second quarter, but struggled to get anything going the rest of the way against a swarming BHS defense. The Drillers held Arroyo Grande to 5-of-26 from the floor in the first half.
The Driller lead got as high as 17 in the third quarter before the Eagles attempted another rally. After Katey Cramer hit a pull-up 3, Arroyo Grande was back within single digits, down 38-29.
But after a timeout, BHS again responded. Anaya Sander hit a running layup that kick-started a 7-0 run to essentially ice the game away.
“When they came out with something, we wanted to come back harder and prove we wanted this more than they did,” said Alexis Killebrew, who led BHS with 14 points.
Killebrew led a balanced offense where six players scoring at least six points. Taylor Linzie, who scored seven, had a great game on the glass, leading all players with 13 rebounds.
The win gave the Drillers a third consecutive section title, and provided coach Rashaan Shehee with a feeling he was happy to relive.
“We love this feeling and we want to keep coming back,” Shehee said. “We’ve been talking about bringing back Bakersfield High Driller dominance. Right now that’s the goal and that’s the mission. We’re still on that mission right now and winning three in a row, I think we’re doing a pretty good job.
“We’ve built something special and we want to keep the wheels rolling.”
