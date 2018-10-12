After a defensive battle for nearly 46 minutes, one heave from quarterback Jacob Maran gave Bakersfield Christian all the offense it needed.
Maran fired a 75-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Keonte Glinton with 2 minutes, 13 seconds to play. It was the go-ahead score in the Eagles' 16-10 win over Ridgeview, as BCHS (5-3, 3-0) remains undefeated and in first place in the South Yosemite League.
“This is a huge win for us,” Glinton said. “We had doubters and this woke all of the haters up. We run the SYL, and I don’t care what anyone thinks.”
Glinton and Chris Gutierrez had pass deflections on Ridgeview’s (5-3, 2-1) final possession of the game. The front-four for BCHS, led by national recruit Ben Yurosek, set the tone all night defensively.
Even so, throughout the game BCHS head coach Darren Carr said he found little to be excited about. Both offenses struggled to get much going as the Eagles led 2-0 heading into halftime.
“This was not fun,” Carr said. “But the boys battled and held through to the end.”
The first score of the night came on a sack by Yurosek, forcing Justin Hinzo to fumble the ball in the end zone. Ridgeview offensive lineman Maximum Hildago picked the ball up but was taken down by Tate Eenigenburg in the end zone for the safety.
Yurosek had his way, recording three sacks in the first half.
The Eagles’ offense finally reached the end zone in the third quarter.
Wide receiver Alex Wallace made a 61-yard reception, snagging the ball in mid-air out of the hands of Ridgeview defensive back Chris Thompson. The play set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Donte Harris to put BCHS ahead 10-0.
It took Ridgeview until 13 seconds left in the third quarter to get on the board. Fabien Guillen converted a 31-yard field goal for the Wolf Pack to cut the lead to 10-3.
Ridgeview’s lone touchdown came on a defensive play, as lineman Pierre Morrison sacked Jacob Maran in the end zone. The ball came loose and Justin Spainhoward fell on it to tie the score 10-10 with 5:31 to play.
Maran completed 8 of 22 passing for 186 yards.
Donte Harris led BCHS with 79 rushing yards on 20 carries as Shawn Allen was the Wolf Pack’s leading rusher with 61 yards on 14 carries.
Justin Hinzo completed 8 of 16 passes for 51 yards as the Ridgeview quarterback was chased out of the pocket all night by the BCHS defense.
