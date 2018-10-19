Bakersfield Christian's strong second-half performance against Independence had nothing to with halftime adjustments.
The Eagles simply started playing much better.
The result was a 42-21 victory over the host Falcons in a matchup between the top two teams in the South Yosemite League standings coming into the night.
"I'm proud of the guys, the way they finished," BCHS coach Darren Carr said. "It's one step closer, but we have a lot of things to fix. We didn't come out very well and Indy came to play."
BCHS quarterback Jacob Maran threw four touchdown passes, one in each quarter, to four different receivers to clinch at least a share of the SYL title for the Eagles, who close out the regular season next week against winless Golden Valley.
Donte Harris added 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns for BCHS, which won South Sequoia League titles from 2013-2017, before moving into the SYL this year.
"It's a stepping stone," Carr said of his team clinching a share of the SSL championship. "That's one of our goals. We're going to step over that. We still have to win another game."
The game was tied at halftime as both teams scored a pair of touchdowns during the first 24 minutes.
All of the first-half scoring was done through the air.
After Maran put BCHS on top 7-0 with 12-yard touchdown pass to Ben Yurosek midway through the first quarter, Independence responded to take the lead when Sergio Borreli fired touchdown passes to David Hernandez and Deonte Brown.
BCHS rallied to tie the game before intermission, eating up most of the second quarter with a 13-play, 86-yard drive that ended with Maran finding a wide-open Alex Wallace for a 33-yard TD pass.
Yurosek's touchdown grab was highlight-reel worthy as the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end jumped, extending straight ahead to make a diving catch in the back of the end zone.
Independence's second touchdown came after the Eagles failed to convert on fourth down and 2 from their own 31-yard Kline. The attempt was blown up by David Hernandez who bolted across the line of scrimmage and tackled Donte Harris for a 1-yard loss.
One play later, Borreli spotted Brown all alone for a 30-yard TD pass.
Bakersfield Christian 42, Independence 21
Bakersfield Christian 7 7 7 21-42
Independence 7 7 7 0-21
First quarter
B: Yurosek 12 pass from Maran (Guillory kick)
I: Hernandez 8 pass from Borreli (Valenzuela kick)
Second quarter
I: Brown 30 pass from Borreli (Valenzuela kick)
B: Wallace 33 pass from Maran (Guillory kick)
Third quarter
B: Glinton 17 pass from Maran (Guillory kick)
I: Denweed 92 punt return (Valenzuela kick)
Fourth quarter
B: Gutierrez 26 pass from Maran (Guillory kick)
B: Harris 1 run (Guillory kick)
B: Harris 9 run (Guillory kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING-BCHS: Harris 32-190, Maran 7-32, Eenigenburg 2-10, Raymond 2-5; Independence: Delouth 1-19, Denweed 10-10, Ervin 3-8, Valenzuela 1-7, Borreli 4-(-7).
PASSING-BCHS: Maran 13-21-1-266; Independence: Borreli 7-21-0-136.
RECEIVING-BCHS: Wallace 6-160, Gutierrez 2-51, Glinton 3-31, Yurosek 2-24; Independence: Hernandez 3-85, Brown 2-35, Delouth 1-14, Ervin 1-2.
W-L: Bakersfield Christian (6-3, 4-0, SYL), Independence (6-3, 3-1 SYL)
JV: Bakersfield Christian 19, Independence 0
FS: Independence 38, Kennedy 0
