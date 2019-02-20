Bakersfield Christian is seemingly playing its best basketball, and now has even more motivation heading into the biggest stage of the season.
The top-seeded Eagles beat No. 4 Kerman 69-49 in the Central Section Division IV semifinals on Wednesday at home.
BCHS will play No. 3 Foothill in Saturday's noon title game in Fresno, after the Trojans beat Visalia-Central Valley Christian 80-74.
It will be the third game between the two local teams this season. In the Lloyd Williams/KSFCU Shootout, BCHS beat Foothill in the finals, 59-51. The Trojans got revenge with a 55-49 home win against the Eagles on Feb. 4.
The semifinals win for BCHS comes nearly one year after the Lions beat the Eagles for the Central Section D-IV title.
But getting back to the section championship at Selland Arena in Fresno isn’t good enough for this BCHS team.
It’s a title or bust.
“This is great but, but honestly, we need to finish,” Eagles coach Kyle Shiloh said. “We’ve been there. Last year was a game we could have won. But they just got to finish at this point.”
When the Lions beat the Eagles 55-49 for the title last season, the pain hit deep for returning starters like Ben Yurosek.
“We came in last year with a job to do and we didn’t complete it,” Yurosek said. “This year, we are going to finish the job, hopefully.”
After receiving a first-round bye, the Eagles have outscored Madera South and Kerman by combined scores of 144-88 to advance to the finals.
The Eagles (22-6) stormed out to a 13-2 lead and led by as many as seven throughout the first half despite Jacob Shubin scoring 11 of his team-high 17 for the Lions (19-11) in the first half.
Senior guard Kadar Waller was at Liberty last season and sat in the stands at Selland when BCHS lost to Kerman. He saw the pain on his future teammates' faces and knows getting to the finals for the first time in his standout high school career is fun, but there is still work to be done.
“This don’t mean anything unless we finish,” Waller said. “We have one more game left.”
Waller and sophomore Lendl Henderson led BCHS with 18 points each and senior Noah Taylor hit four 3-pointers to chip in 12 points. Yurosek added nine points and 13 rebounds.
With 1:10 left in the game, Waller and the rest of the starters were ready to check out of the game and the senior high-fived each of the four teammates entering and reminding them to, “Close this thing out” just three days before the Eagles seek a section title.
“I am excited for Waller,” Shiloh said. “I think he is going to do great things in this next game and hopefully the rest of the season (in the state playoffs).”
