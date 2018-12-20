Bakersfield Christian boys basketball coach Kyle Shiloh wasn't happy with the way his team played against Garces on Thursday night.
He was fine with the final result though, a 58-47 victory by the Eagles on the Rams home floor.
Despite struggling to put the ball in the basket for much of the game, BCHS (8-1) led for all but 17 seconds and improved to 3-8 all-time against Garces.
"We didn't play very well at all," Shiloh said. "We didn't shoot the ball very well, but a win's a win and we're happy to leave with that."
Eagles guard Kadar Waller scored a game-high 21 points and dished out several assists including a pair of alley-oops to Lendl Henderson as BCHS extended its winning streak to eight games.
"We knew it was going to be a dog-fight," Waller said. "We had to come in here with high-energy playing on the road. Just handle business."
Leading by just two points after three quarters of play, Waller and the BCHS offense kicked things into high gear in the fourth quarter, out-scoring Garces 20-11.
Waller had nine points during the final quarter, including seven free throws.
"Shots weren't falling early but we just played through it," Waller said.
It was the Eagles stout play on the defensive end of the floor that allowed them to get an early lead and maintain it for most of the game.
The Rams (8-5) didn't go down without a fight.
Trailing 29-21 after a nice spin move and basket by BCHS' Ben Yurosek, Garces went on a 10-2 run to tie things up.
BCHS quickly regained the upper hand until, with 18 seconds left in the third quarter, Jack Hatten connected on his third 3-pointer of the night to give the Rams a 36-35 lead.
But right before the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the third quarter, Seth Marantos swished a 3-pointer from the top of the key giving the lead back to BCHS.
From there the Eagles slowly and steadily pulled away.
"We rely on our defense big-time, but we're a much better offensive team than we showed tonight," Shiloh said. "It's progress. It is."
Nicholas Cinquemani paced Garces in scoring with 12 points.
No other Rams players other than Cinquemani finished in double figures in scoring.
Bakersfield Christian 58, Garces 47
At Garces
BCHS (8-1): Henderson 9, Waller 21, Latu 9, Marantos 11, Yurosek 8.
GHS (8-5): Sakowski 9, Hatten 9, Cinqemani 12, Sill 2, Egbe 5, Reed 2, Hughes 8.
