Bakersfield at Stockdale football game Thursday postponed

Health and safety protocols have forced the postponement, and likely cancelation, of a scheduled Thursday night football game between Bakersfield High School and Stockdale.
In a text to the Californian Wednesday afternoon, BHS Athletic Director Jeff Scott stated "The varsity game this Thursday between BHS and Stockdale is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols." The JV game will still be played at 4:30 p.m.
The news was confirmed by Stockdale athletic director Justin Roberts, who says he is open to making up the game, but says it will be difficult to do so.
The Mustangs, who also had their week one-contest at Frontier postponed, already have a makeup date with the Titans scheduled for April 30, and currently have no open dates.
"If there's any chance we can make up the game, we'll do it," Roberts said. "But we don't have any open dates in our schedule. I don't see how we could find a makeup date."