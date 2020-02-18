Trailing before the game even started and going an entire quarter without scoring a point generally aren't recipes for prolonged success in postseason basketball.
For North High School, it was enough to at least get through the opening round of the Division-III CIF Boys Basketball Central Section.
Larry Atkerson had a 24-point, 17-rebound double-double and the Stars survived a disastrous second quarter where they were held without a point to top Morro Bay 49-41 in the postseason opener Tuesday night.
The Pirates had a 2-0 lead before the ball was even tipped, as the Stars got a technical for dunking during warmups. They then stretched the lead to 5-0 on a Joey Ruddell 3-pointer.
But the rest of the quarter was all Atkerson, who closed the opening period on a personal 14-0 run as the rout appeared to be on.
Even after failing to notch a point in the second quarter, where the Stars committed seven turnovers, North still had a 16-14 lead at the half, and came out of the locker room hoping to play with an increased intensity.
"We haven't been through anything like that," Atkerson said. "We were at a point where we just couldn't score or lock in on offense. We (needed) to stop being soft and be tougher and look for the open man."
Though the scoring didn't exactly come in bunches, the Stars did eventually find some balance from the outside.
North built a 13-point lead after Robert Thompson hit back-to-back 3 pointers in the third quarter. After the Pirates got back within 32-29 in the fourth, Michael Gentry hit a pair of free throws, then answered with a 3 on the ensuing possession.
Gentry stayed hot the rest of the quarter, where he scored 14 of his 17 points.
Though happy with the win, North players were highly aware that offensive issues like the ones they faced Tuesday would have to be cleaned up going forward.
"I'm not satisfied with this win," Atkerson said. "We can win by a lot more if we, you know, score in the second quarter."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.