The Arvin volleyball program has earned a lot of respect over the past 10 years under coach Brandi Randle.
The Bears have consistently finished among the top teams in the South Sequoia League, finishing second twice and third five times during Randle’s tenure. Arvin has won more than 20 games in each of the last four years, including a 31-4 season in 2015.
But a league title had continued to elude the Bears, who hadn't won a SSL title since sharing the crown with Tehachapi in 2005.
The 14-year drought came to an end this season. Arvin (18-10-1, 9-0 in the SSL) has already clinched at least a share of the league title, and can clinch the SSL championship outright with a victory over Wasco at home on Thursday night, with matches against McFarland and second-place Taft set for next week.
“This team has decided to buy in a lot quicker than my past teams,” said Randle, a 2006 graduate of Bakersfield High. “And the new process I’m trying to teach they’ve bought in from the beginning, compared to my last couple of teams. And that’s made a difference.”
Randle’s process has very little to do with volleyball fundamentals, although she admits those are obviously very important. She’s focusing more on what’s going on in her team’s heads.
“We work on a 'we not me' mindset, so we’re playing as a team instead of worrying about our individual accomplishments,” said Randle, whose methods were influenced by Bakersfield College volleyball coach Carl Ferreira. “We also do this thing called the 80-percent rule where we have to play at at least 80 percent any time we’re on the court. And we have to give our teammates a 100-to-0 relationship which means no matter what the other person is giving you, you always give them 100 percent.”
Arvin’s success has also been aided by the departure of two of the SSL’s powerhouse programs in recent years, Bakersfield Christian and Tehachapi. The Warriors won two league titles and a Central Section Division-III title in the five years before Randle arrived on the Arvin campus. They were second to BCHS in 2010 and 2011 before moving to the South Yosemite League.
The Eagles won 11 titles in 12 years, winning 70 straight SSL matches during one stretch before joining the SYL in 2018. BCHS’s last SSL lost came to Arvin in 2012.
During the Bears’ 31-victory season in 2015, the year before this year’s group of seniors entered high school, three of their four losses were to BCHS, including one in the Division III semifinals.
Randle believes that season served as inspiration for this year’s squad.
“I think they really play off of that year,” said Randle of the legacy built by the 2015 season. “A lot of them were (incoming) freshmen (after) that year. With BCHS no longer in the league, I just think we now have the opportunity. (The girls) being able to see that year, really influenced them.”
Arvin’s undeniable leader on the court is senior setter Carolina Buelna. She leads the team with 382 assists, aces (56) and serve-receiving, and is second in kills, blocks and digs.
“She is literally the quarterback of our team,” Randle said. “She runs my court. I haven’t had a setter like her in probably five years that just runs my court like she can. We typically run a 5-1 and she does take the opportunities when she’s in the back row. She makes the first pass and my girls will set her. Almost every time she swings, she gets a kill. She’s very good.
“And she’s worked hard because I’ve had her for four years. She was a hitter in junior high, but I told her she wasn’t going to hit for me. She didn’t like it, so she worked on her hitting, but she’s our setter.”
The Bears also rely on junior outside hitters Kimberly Luviano and Esperanza Garcia, who have combined for more than 200 kills this year. Luviano played on the JV team last year and Garcia was a reserve on last year’s varsity squad. Together they have helped ease the pain of losing last year’s top hitter Arely Vargas to graduation.
"This year's team communicates more and we get along more," Arvin outside hitter Esperanza Garcia said. "We're like a family. Last year we had our groups. This year is very special to all of us. We know we can always count on each other."
It's a cohesive unit that senior Guadalupe Gallardo is happy to be part of.
"This year we have good chemistry with each other," Gallardo said. "It brings us to be united as a team and gives us the potential to play past our potential."
Playing to their potential will be important if the Bears are to continue their perfect SSL season and advance deep in the playoffs.
“I think now being in the program the last few years, and seeing that we have the potential to be at the top two or three at least, I just think they want it a little bit more this year,” Randle said. “That’s all they’ve been talking about this year.”
