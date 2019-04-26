Baseball
Centennial 8, Bakersfield 3
At CHS; W: Jenkins. L: James. 2B: Hubbell (B) HR: Torres (C). W-L: CHS 14-10, 7-6 SWYL; BHS (13-12, 6-7. Notes: CHS (Torres 3-4 3 RBI; Villegas 3-3; Martin 2-4, 2 RBI; Maccardini 2-3, RBI; Jenkins 2-3, RBI) BHS (Pardo 2-3; Hunter 2-3). JV: CHS 11, BHS 1; FS CHS 15, BHS 0.
Frontier 7, Stockdale 2
At FHS; W: Anglin. L: Sheedy. 2B: Sheedy (S). HR: Sheedy (S), Johansen (S), Silva (F). Notes: SHS (Sheedy 2-2, R, RBI, BB). FHS (Calvillo 2-4, R; Silva 2-3 2 R, RBI, BB; Anglin 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K). W-L: SHS 13-11, 7-6 SWYL; FHS 16-10, 7-6. JV: SHS d. FHS. FS: SHS and FHS split doubleheader.
Liberty 18, Garces 6
At LHS; W: Barron (4-2). L: Armendariz (1-7). 2B: Hernandez (L), Demos (G). HR: Tobias (L), Froehlich (L). W-L: LHS 22-5, 10-3 SWYL; GHS 4-23, 2-11. Notes: LHS (Patriots clinch first league baseball title since moving to SWYL in 2011; Jacob Tobias 4RBI, 2R; Wade Froehlich 3-3, 3RBI, 4R; Will Hernandez 2-4, 3RBI; Kaleb Dickey 2-3, 3R; Garrett Pavletich 2-3, 2R; Cutter Coffey 2RBI; Brady Amble 2-4; Andrew Yoder 3R), GHS (Zac Demos 3-4; Frankie Muller 2-4; Geno Antongiovanni 2RBI). JV: LHS d. GHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.