Four weeks into his first season as head coach at his alma mater, Bakersfield High’s Michael Stewart is still looking for a signature win.
He got his first victory, 49-20 over Tehachapi in Week 2, but the victory was nothing he could really sink his teeth into.
He’s had his chances, first against state-ranked Calabasas in the season opener, and again last week with Southern California power Paramount. But each time the Drillers didn't do enough.
Friday night, Stewart and BHS will have another opportunity, this time against one of the area's best Ridgeview, that has scored 63 and 44 points in its two victories this season. The Drillers host the Wolf Pack at Griffith Field. Kick-off is for 7:30 p.m.
“Every game is a challenge,” said Stewart, whose team lost to Paramount 28-20 last week. “You have to go out and play the game. We’ve obviously got a chance to see a lot of teams from the area in passing leagues. Not that everyone is showing what they are going to do, but you get a feel for talent level, competitive levels and things like that.
“Ridgeview is definitely one of those teams … they’re going to be ready to go. They present some challenges. They have some great speed and they have a quarterback that can get the ball downfield. They have some running backs that can make you miss. So we’ve got to be ready to go.”
The Wolf Pack (2-1) piled up more than 500 yards in a 63-43 victory over Frontier last week. The team's only loss, 21-13, came to an undefeated Liberty (3-0) squad that is ranked among the top teams in the Central Section.
“It’s always special when you’re playing BHS,” Ridgeview coach Rich Cornford said. “They’re the flagship of the Kern High District with more victories than any high school team around. So we’re excited about the opportunity. They’re a good football team. They’re fast and athletic like us. They're definitely the most athletic team we’ve played so far.”
The Drillers (1-2) displayed their explosiveness early in Week 3 when they took a 10-0 lead on a 76-yard touchdown reception by Isaac Jernagin from Ricky Easterwood. Bakersfield High running back Wesley Wilson also had an opportunity to stretch his legs when he sprinted down the sideline for a 58-yard score in the third quarter. The play was nullified by a penalty, but it showcased what the senior can do in the open field.
“The idea is to go out and play, what we call Driller football, snap to whistle for four quarters,” said Stewart, whose team has a bye next week followed by a road game against state-ranked Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon. “And if we do that, we feel like our chances are going to be pretty good against any team or any opponent that we play.
“We feel that with our offense, we have a great chance to go out and put up points on any opponent. As defensive coordinator and head coach it’s our job to get the ball back into the offense’s hands. We just didn’t do that enough (last week).”
Scoring was obviously not an issue for the Wolf Pack last week. Ridgeview scored nine touchdowns against Frontier, with quarterback Justin Hinzo accounting for nearly half of them with three TD passes and a scoring run.
“I think we’re pretty confident,” Cornford said. “We’re happy that the system works. And as our offensive line continues to grow and get better and better, I think we’re going to continue to put up pretty solid numbers.”
The question is, can the Wolf Pack accomplish that against the Drillers? And for that matter, will BHS be able to slow Ridgeview down?
“This week is especially important in the sense that, now we come off a tough loss and we’re going to play a great team," Stewart said. "But now you don’t want guys looking too far ahead into the bye week. Because that can also get you in trouble.
“So the idea is to just stay focused and just be prepared and ready to go when that whistle blows on Friday. But overall, I think we’ve had a pretty good week of practice. Guys have responded, but Friday night will be the true test.”
