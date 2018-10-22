When her tee shot of hole No. 1 on Monday, Liberty junior Regan Barton was not pleased with herself.
Because of the shotgun start the Central Section South Area girls golf championships at North Kern Golf Course, Barton and the second group were 13 holes into competition when she squared up for the tee shot on the par-5 hole.
“I hit a really bad drive and it just ran down the fairway,” Burton said.
Even her approach off the five-wood went “way left, but it was fine” according to Barton.
Then her 30-yard chip changed her whole mindset for that hole and the day in general.
“That’s when I knew I could do this,” Barton said.
Barton hit a 3-over-par 75 to win the individual title on Monday a week before the section championships next Monday at River Island Country Club outside of Porterville.
Frontier won the team title for a second consecutive season and Emma Copeland’s 79 as all five Titans’ golfers shot under 90.
“The girls pulled through by doing kind of what we did last year,” Frontier coach Jeff Reller said. “We needed all five scores. To be honest, I didn’t think we were going to pull it out after I saw Liberty’s low scores. I thought, ‘Well, that’s about it.’ But fortunately we had enough scores to keep us going.”
Amy James shot an 87 while Alyssa Irey shot an 88 and Starla Dunn and Maci Mills both shot 89.
Garces senior Claire Cornejo finished second overall with a 6-over 78 to best Liberty senior Gillian Galicia by one stroke.
Stockdale, led by a 79 by Iris Han, finished second overall and Liberty finished third.
The top three teams all advance to the section championships while seven other area golfers advanced out.
Barton’s eagle brought an cheers from the onlookers that could be heard from neighboring holes where Liberty coach Tony Mills was at.
“I heard it from afar and when I heard it, I was hoping it came from one of my girls,” Mills said. “When I found out it came from her, then I knew she was in contention to win the tournament today.”
The 75 is the lowest score for Barton in a high school competition, coming in postseason play where Lexi Keene and Madi Daniel have been the only two to win the South Area title in the previous five seasons. Keene is in her sophomore year at Northern Arizona and Daniel is on the golf team at Oregon. Mills said he believes Barton has the ability to play golf at the collegiate level.
“Regan has the potential to be exceptional,” Mills said. “She has the talent. I always knew she could play. It’s great to see her shoot her lowest score in high school.”
Central Section South Area Championships
At North Kern, par 72
(Top 3 teams and top individuals that shot 95 or under not on those three teams advance)
FRONTIER (432): Copeland 79, James 87, Irey 88, Dunn 89, Mills 89.
STOCKDALE (441): Han 79, Xin 83, Anderson 84, Neptune 97, Paterno 98.
LIBERTY (442): Barton 75, Galicia 79, Guinn 82, Spielman 101, Debuskey 105.
Individual qualifiers: Cornejo, Garces, 78; Escobedo, Garces, 80; Wells, Taft, 90; Eldridge, Centennial, 91; Manzantini, Independence, 94; Stevens, Garces, 95.
