MaxPreps.com second-team All-State honors came in last month for two local high school baseball players.
Jarrett Brannen, the Bakersfield High senior that is headed to San Francisco State, was named as an infielder. The BVarsity All-Area first-team selection hit .459 this season while slugging four home runs and drove in 25 runs for the Drillers.
Liberty sophomore Jacob Tobias was also named second-team all-state. The outfielder hit eight home runs and drove in 47 runs for the Patriots. The All-Area first-teamer is the lone sophomore to garner a first or second team state honor from MaxPreps.
More state honors
Cal-Hi Sports unveiled their annual underclassmen all-state baseball teams over the weekend and BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year Isiah Fajardo was the lone Kern County standout to earn a first-team honors from the publication.
The Highland junior was named first-team multi-purpose after leading the Scots to the Central Section Division III championship in May.
Fajardo led Highland with a .484 batting average with a section-record 57 runs scored and was 4-0 with a 0.17 ERA for the Scots.
Frontier junior Kris Anglin, who is a verbal commit to Cal State Bakersfield, was named a second-team pitcher and Tobias was named second-team outfielder.
Anglin was 6-3 with a 3.18 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 55 innings for the Titans. Anglin’s biggest pitching performance came in a complete-game one-hitter on the road as the Titans upset top-seeded Clovis-Buchanan, 1-0, in the D-I section quarterfinals. The eighth-seeded Titans lost to Clovis in the D-I finals.
