Elise Ferreira was more than just the best player on the best team in Kern County.
The Liberty High senior did more than simply average a triple-double in Southwest Yosemite League matches, leading her team to an undefeated mark during that span and a fourth consecutive SWYL title.
Ferreira was also the most mentally prepared and mature player in the area, attributes that will serve her well when she embarks on her college career at the University of Oregon.
Her approach to the game, and her overall production, granted her 2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
“I have learned so much. The mental side in particular,” Ferreira said. “When I first started, I didn’t realize that. That you have to train your body and your mind. They’re equally important.”
Elise credited her father, Bakersfield College coach Carl Ferreira, in helping her grasp that concept.
Carl has made a career of mastering the psychological aspect of the game and, in turn, imparting his wisdom on his players. During a recent interview, Carl Ferreira said there are three things a person can control in training — their body, craft and mind.
He added while the body and craft have been emphasized for some time, fine-tuning and enhancing the mind is something that's just recently been tapped into and taken advantage of.
“Elise has definitely been the beneficiary of that, because she’s a much more complete player,” Carl said.
“She definitely thinks differently than the average athlete.”
Elise pointed to preparing for every practice and match, not dwelling on a past play, competing in the moment, and moving on to the next one as all points of emphasis in her daily volleyball routine.
“Even as a freshman, she was just solid,” said Liberty coach Amy Parker. “She made a mistake, it was ‘set me next ball.’ She always keeps herself in a good place. You know, that rubs off on other people.”
Of course, Elise Ferreira is also very skilled.
She was extremely versatile this year, averaging 12.8 kills, 19 assists and 11.5 digs per match. The Patriots went a perfect 10-0 in SWYL play, giving the senior a 38-2 career record in league play.
Liberty has an exceptional local program, and Ferreira said the team’s mantra of improving every year was paramount to the success of the program over the past four years.
From a personal standpoint, Ferreira said she improved as a hitter — a top priority after some key graduations last offseason. It showed in her overall stat line.
“I had to be a higher point scorer for my team,” she said. “I took that upon myself. I was happy I was able to get that aspect down.”
The two-time captain also said the Patriots had strong chemistry and cohesion in 2018, something she was proud of and believes led directly to wins on the court.
Carl Ferreira said, above all else, his daughter’s success can be attributed to her doing the “lonely work.”
“I can’t even count the amount of times she made the choice to go outside, do the lonely work by working out in the garage and developing her athleticism. I can’t count the amount of times she spent in the gym getting reps and doing the lonely work developing and refining her craft,” he wrote in a text message.
“What I’m most impressed with is her ability to be good day, after day, after day.”
