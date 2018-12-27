Jenae Long led the Mira Monte Lions girls volleyball program to new heights in 2018.
The team played at a high level against its competition, finishing with a 32-6-1 record and a 10-0 mark in Southeast Yosemite League play. They nearly won the Central Section Tournament, entering the postseason Division IV bracket as the No. 1 seed before falling to No. 4 Immanuel, 3-1, in the semifinals. They also won a CIF State Tournament match.
All were firsts in program history.
Ultimately, the Lions showed a competitive fervor that must be at least partly attributed to Long’s arrival two seasons ago.
Long is originally from Bakersfield, and played college volleyball at Houston Baptist University.
She returned to the Central Valley last year and guided the Lions to a 11-10 overall record and 7-1 mark in the SEYL. That was a stark contrast to their 4-16-3 record the year prior.
Then it was on to 2018, and the Lions’ record-breaking run.
(1) comment
Congratz to coach Long!
