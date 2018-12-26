North High girls tennis coach Wesley Webb isn’t one to determine the success of a season based solely on wins and losses.
His 2018 group got better as people and tennis players throughout the year, he said. And the support was always there, making it a special season. Multiples times during the year, there was a parent or someone in attendance for each of his nine players — made easier considering he had three pairs of sisters on the squad.
The Stars made it to the semifinals of the Central Section Division III team tournament for the third year in a row, won a share of Southeast Yosemite League title and won the D-III Lewis Cup title.
Webb, in his third season, is the 2018 BVarsity All-Area Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
“I know that this group of girls, they’re all going to do fantastic things,” Webb said.
