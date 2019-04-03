Taylor Lucas has always put the ball in the back of the net.
A striker for the Frontier girls soccer team, Lucas is a north-south player who can get past the defense and deliver a goal at the drop of a hat.
She finished the 2018-19 season with a whopping 13 markers, helped guide a talented Titans team to second place in the Southwest Yosemite League and an appearance in the Central Section Division I playoffs. In large part because of her nose for the goal, Lucas is the 2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
When asked about her knack for scoring Lucas credited her teammates, her father Jeff and her coaches over the years.
She would eventually concede, “I have always had the ability to do it. I’ve grown up knowing how to score a goal.”
That skill development started at a young age.
Lucas said she would watch soccer on TV with her father, who would put the game on pause to point out intricacies on the field, most notably forward play.
“He would stop it multiple times, to the point where I would get annoyed with it,” Lucas said.
“But he would take time with me, point out things that I should be watching. How they move, how they place themselves on certain areas on the field, and how they place the ball to get a goal.”
Lucas also said during those games on television, she would watch the action while working on juggling the ball simultaneously. Between the ages 8 and 11, her and Jeff would also go to the park and practice technique.
Jeff said his daughter's willingness to compete and tenacity on the field define her as a player. He added that all she needs is one chance to capitalize on a scoring opportunity.
"She's like an old heavyweight fighter. Just waiting to land that one punch," Jeff Lucas said.
While Taylor added she was always adept at playing — and scoring — with her left and right feet, a serious injury in eighth grade allowed her to perfect her craft. Lucas said she tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right leg that year. During that time she was forced to play exclusively with her left leg, which taught her to essentially become an ambidextrous player.
“That’s when I perfected it,” she said.
That skill was on full display this year, when Lucas was the top goal scorer on a Frontier team that featured multiple college soccer commits. Lucas, for her part, will take the field collegiate at Stanislaus State, a Division II program in Turlock, next year.
She added that her high school career will be remembered by the connections forged with teammates.
“I’ve had emotional relationships with every teammate and I’ve made best friends,” she said.
Those bonds proved to be invaluable.
“The thing I will also take away is being able to play with a team, get to know everybody, and have that connection outside of the field and outside of the game. I was able to play well with them because of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.