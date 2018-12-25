Nick Kaiser didn’t hesitate when asked the secret to his team’s success this year.
The Stockdale girls golf coach said the reason the Mustangs won the Southwest Yosemite League title was because he had a solid core-four take the course day-in and day-out.
Bethany Anderson and Annika Paterno were the Mustangs’ senior leaders, while Iris Han and Christina Xin were productive underclassmen.
While Stockdale won the team tournament with a score of 433 on Oct. 18, Anderson tied Liberty’s Gillian Galicia atop the leaderboard with a 78.
Kaiser said entering the year, he felt like his team could win the title and was pleased with the result.
“I’m a realistic coach and that was our goal. To win league. I was proud of the girls,” he said.
“Those four girls are very committed. Those girls didn’t complain about doing it.”
Kaiser’s pedigree certainly helps as well.
Born and raised in San Luis Obispo, he played minor league baseball for the Kansas City Royals organization before attending New Mexico State University to play Division I golf.
After graduating from NMSU in 1995 at the age of 25, Kaiser turned pro, working at golf courses and playing on mini tours in Florida and California.
He then became a teacher — moving back to the Central Coast to work at Paso Robles and Atascadero. He then came to Bakersfield, where he’s taught and coached at Foothill, Frontier and now Stockdale. He just completed his fourth year with the Mustangs.
“I think it gives you credibility. Nowadays the kids want to know what you did in the past,” Kaiser said. “Being around the game, being blessed to being around some really good treachers of the game. They taught me how to teach kids to practice. Practicing with a purpose is so important.”
