When the Central Section expanded its boys wrestling tournament format from two to five divisions, it did a lot for the smaller programs throughout the region.
Competing against some of the top wrestling programs in the country such as Clovis-Buchanan, Clovis North, Clovis, Selma, Bakersfield and Frontier, teams like North would get lost in the fray.
With that said, in its first shot at a section title in Division IV this year, North coach Brady Garner couldn’t have been more elated when his Stars came away victorious as a team at the divisional championships.
In large part because of that showing, Garner is the 2018-19 BVarsity Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year.
“This season really showed that all the hard work the community, coaches, administration and our wrestlers have put in is now paying off,” Garner said. “We are headed in the right direction as a program. We look forward to what the future has in store.”
Of the eight Stars wrestlers that placed in the top-four at the D-IV tournament, six are slated to return next season. That includes junior Alejandro Marquez (who finished second at 220-pounds) and junior Daniel Ornelaz (the third-place finisher at 113).
The two seniors departing leave a lasting legacy at North as well — at the D-IV tourney, Julius Mayall won the 160-pound title while Anthony Corona finished second at 145.
It was also a special time for Garner and his assistants Chris Lucas, David Chavez, Andrew Binger, Billy Scherer and Logan Creel, when they got a shout-out on Twitter from former North High wrestler and current NASCAR superstar Kevin Harvick after their divisional title.
“Proud to see these boys from (North) win their first Valley championship in school history," Harvick wrote. "Thanks to everyone who helped get this program back up and running.”
