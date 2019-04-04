Only two high school boys soccer players in California and seven in the United States scored more goals this season than Garces junior striker Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu.
Rams head coach Robbie Gouk joked that it’s his fault Ekpemogu didn’t score even more.
“He probably should have had more,” Gouk said. “But there were games where he only played half a game because we’d be up a few goals so I would rest him. It’s just funny to think if I would have left him in, where he would have been.”
“I’d like to think, like, close to 60 (goals),” Ekpemogu said. “Honestly, when I hit 30, I was thinking ‘What if I doubled it?’ I’d always have these thoughts in my head to see how much I could score.”
Ekpemogu finished the year with 43 goals and led Garces to a CIF Southern California Division V Boys Soccer Regional Championship, earning the honor of 2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year in the process. Ekpemogu scored five goals in one game and also had eight assists on the season.
His success this year was rooted in the disappointment from the 2017-18 campaign. Ekpemogu had “only” 14 goals and wasn’t happy with himself.
He thought he played “scared” all year because he returned from a broken arm suffered his freshman season. In the Central Section semifinals against Chavez, Ekpemogu missed on a penalty kick that would have tied the game. Garces lost 4-1 to end the 2018 season.
“This year I didn’t really hold anything back,” Ekpemogu said.
He buried his penalty kick opportunities in the section and SoCal championships, determined to avoid the pain of missing a season earlier. Ekpemogu scored both of the Rams’ goals in the team’s 2-0 win over San Dimas for the Southern California title.
He even dislocated his shoulder in the first half of the Central Section title game and thought it was broken. The team’s trainer, Jason Lindsey, kept Ekpemogu calm and popped the shoulder back into place. Ekpemogu returned to the game to help his team pull off the win.
“Just his ability, his strength, his power and his technical skills,” Gouk said. “He was able to deal with having two defenders on him at all times.”
All season long, Ekpemogu scored in a variety of ways, rather than relying mostly on one method, including volleys, headers, rebounds and creating his own shot. He admitted he does like headers, though, estimating he scored about eight times with his head during the season.
As a first-year Rams head coach (coming over from Frontier), Gouk knew of Ekpemogu’s abilities but didn’t exactly assume the junior striker would score almost half of the team’s goals.
Ekpemogu had three straight two-goals games early in the year during a six-game scoring streak.
“After the first few games, it was just like, ‘Alright, I guess we got a horse we’re gonna be able to follow behind with Ebu just putting in goals left and right,’” Gouk said.
