Ty Rose is a history buff and a history teacher, so the Foothill boys soccer coach immediately looked to the past while in the middle of what he considered to be the greatest moment of the season.
“We’ve been around since 1962 and we’re the first team that’s played on that field to win a ‘Valley’ title,” Rose said. “... That kind of dawned on me when I saw the scoreboard and we’re standing on the field.”
With Rose at the helm, Foothill won the first Central Section title in the boys soccer program’s history. The Trojans made it to the CIF Southern California Division IV semifinal game before losing in overtime to end the season.
Rose is the 2019 BVarsity All-Area Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
In 2018, Foothill went just 6-15-2. The Trojans were smaller and weaker than most of the teams they played, Rose said.
This season, it all changed. Foothill went 22-2-6 — one short of its win total from the previous three seasons combined. The Trojans turned into the fittest and hardest working team in Bakersfield, in Rose’s opinion.
Foothill didn’t lose in its first 20 games. When the Trojans beat Southeast Yosemite League rival South, 2-0, 12 games into the year, it was a big moment.
“That’s when we kind of realized that we might be for real,” Rose said.
Foothill beat Mira Monte for the Central Section D-IV title, scoring a game-winner in overtime. The Trojans were seconds away from penalty kicks against Fullerton-Troy in the SoCal regional semifinals before the season-ending overtime goal.
“I’d say that that group kind of staying together and not getting beat down by what happened to us the year before, but using that to kind of move forward was kind of the reason behind our success for sure,” Rose said.
