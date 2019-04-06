The last name Turner means legacy at Foothill High School.
Joe Turner was a star for the Trojans boys basketball team in the early 1980s and went on to play at the University of Arizona.
Joe’s daughter Jade was a standout on the Foothill volleyball team and also played collegiately at U of A.
Joe spent four years as Trojans basketball coach before handing over the program to Wes Davis before the 2014-15 season.
That also happened to be the freshman season for Edward “Squid” Turner, the youngest son of Joe and his wife Elaine.
Four years later, Squid Turner led the Trojans to a Central Section Division IV title and CIF State Division V championship in his senior year.
When Squid Turner entered the program in eighth grade the Trojans were a four-win team. His final high school season this past winter he guided them to their second state championship in program history.
For that historic landmark, Edward "Squid" Turner is the 2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“He came here with a sense of pride because his dad coached here and was here in this gym,” Davis said. “Since elementary school, he always talked about bringing Foothill back to prominence.”
The rise was gradual.
The Trojans won eight games Squid's freshman year, but the promise and hype surrounding him was already building — it was tough to ignore 14-year-old standing 6-foot-6 and wearing a size 16 shoe.
“It was his freshman year when we were at Garces and I yelled out to him that he was going to be an NBA player,” Davis said. “And I still feel that way. He has all of the tools to play at the highest level. What he leaves here is going to be tough to replicate.”
Turner averaged a double-double his sophomore year as his game improved — a 6-8 wing player that could dribble the ball up court, hit a long-range 3 or throw down a monstrous dunk.
The Trojans improved greatly last season, advancing to the D-IV semifinals and making an appearance in the Southern California Regional playoffs. Squid was second on the team in scoring, averaging 15 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds and swatted away five shots per game on the defensive end of the floor.
Then his senior season arrived, and things were turned up to another level.
“This is unbelievable. I always knew that I would come to Foothill and bring them back to life in someway,” Squid Turner said. “But I never thought of it like this. This is amazing.”
Turner has grown to 6-9 and has a wing-span more than 7 feet wide.
His 17.5 points per game led the Trojans in 2019. With fellow frontcourt players Warren Stingley and Elijah Seales joining the team this year, Turner was not asked to battle for as many rebounds. Regardless, he averaged 9.6 boards, 4.7 blocks and 2.4 steals per contest.
While he's still undecided on a college, Turner's basketball days seem far from over.
“He has all of the characteristics of a great young man. His faith in this team never wavered. He loves east Bakersfield. He loves this school,” Davis said. “He is an unselfish superstar. He welcomed everyone. He got a high off getting the ball to someone else and seeing them score as much as scoring himself.”
Joe and Squid also became the first father-son duo to be named All-Area Player of the Year in the 37-year history of award. Joe's came during the 1983-84 season.
“With hard work, dedication and patience, it’s exciting to see the Trojan Turner legacy continue through Squid,” Joe Turner said.
