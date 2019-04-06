The 2018-19 boys basketball season was historic for Foothill.
The Trojans won the Central Section Division IV title and became the first Kern County boys basketball team to win multiple state championships, beating Mt. Shasta 78-66 for the D-V crown. Foothill boys basketball won its first state title in 1988 as a Division III program.
It was also the first state championship appearance for a local program since 1994, when East won the Division III title.
During the Trojans' state playoff run the excitement was palpable. In four home games during the Southern California Regionals, tardy fans were left in the cold as the gym on campus was packed to the brim.
The memorable campaign granted Foothill's Wes Davis 2018-19 BVarsity All-Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
“This all hit me about 10 seconds before the horn went off,” Davis said of the realization that his team won a state title. “The guys ran onto the floor. Everyone did except for me. I just stayed in the back and just put my head down thinking, ‘Man, we just did it.’”
The Trojans (24-11) finished the season on a 13-game win streak and won by double-digits in each of their five state playoff games.
“I am happy for these guys. That’s really it,” Davis said. “Hopefully, there’s not another gap like there was between these two titles.”
