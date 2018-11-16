On a night where history was made, the Shafter Generals didn’t let another opportunity slip from their grasp.
Shafter quarterback Alex Aguilar had a magical night as he set the Central Section single-season record by scoring his 63rd total touchdown of the year as the top-seeded Generals defeated No. 5 Woodlake 60-32 in a Division-V semifinal playoff game.
“It feels great to set the record, but it couldn’t be done without my teammates,” said Aguilar about his performance.
Aguilar finished with 349 total yards (192 rushing, 157 passing) with four rushing touchdowns and a pair of passing touchdowns.
Shafter advances to take on league rival No. 3 Kennedy next week in the D-V finals where the Generals will be looking for their first section title since 1955.
“The special thing about this team is no one cares who gets the success, as long as the team wins,” said Shafter head coach Jerald Pierucci following the win.
Pedro Avila (166) and Nelson Hernandez (106) also both finished north of the century mark on the ground for the Generals.
After Shafter scored on the first drive of the game, Woodlake answered right back with a touchdown but failed to convert the two-point conversion. This was the closest the game was all night.
The Generals began to extend their lead in the second quarter when Aguilar began to take over.
On the first play of the second quarter, Aguilar hit Jackson Sanchez for a 32-yard score, he followed that with a 29 touchdown run, a 61-yard TD pass to Felix Chacon and another 2-yard rush just before halftime.
Shafter led 41-20 at the half.
The game got chippy in the second half as Woodlake was called for a number of personal fouls.
Bryan Cuevas of Woodlake caught four balls for 128 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder off of a tipped ball.
The Tigers' Robert Stevenson found Cuevas for a 46-yard score on a trick play during the second quarter.
