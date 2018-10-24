It doesn’t matter if a player comes from Bakersfield, Los Angeles or any other city in the United States. To take the Division I college basketball court as a freshman and play meaningful minutes is a significant accomplishment.
And Ridgeview High School graduate Jordan Roberts did just that at Long Beach State last year.
Roberts, the former high school star who helped lead the Wolf Pack to a Central Section Division II title in 2016-17, will return to his hometown Saturday when the 49ers play at Cal State Bakersfield in a charity exhibition game at 7 p.m.
Roberts, who said he returned home briefly this summer, is excited about taking the court at the Icardo Center.
“Really looking forward to it,” he said. “Coming back to the city, playing in front of the fans. I feel like I haven’t been back there in a while. Most important, I just want to come back and play my game.”
As a freshman at Long Beach State last year, Roberts grew into his role. He was injured at the beginning of the season with a broken foot, then came off the bench when healthy. He made his first career start Jan. 30 against Cal State Northridge, and was in the starting lineup 14 of the final 15 games of the season. The 49ers went 15-18 overall and 9-7 in the Big West Conference, with Roberts averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 31 games total.
“It was a real achievement for me. Coach put me in the starting lineup — you know, I was really shocked,” Roberts said. “I just went out and played as hard as I could to solidify that spot.”
Beyond the court, the transition to college life can be a daunting one. Roberts laughed when, during an interview last week, it was brought up that simple tasks such as doing laundry or finding a suitable meal for dinner can be monumental ones for a college freshman.
“Time management,” Roberts said, when asked what he learned most during his first year of college life away from home. “Especially with school and assignments. That was most important. In high school, you can do last-minute stuff. In college, you can’t do that anymore.”
With that said, Roberts is looking to take the next step this year as a college basketball player.
He has plenty of tools — listed at 6-foot-8, he is an athletic wing player who can handle the ball, take it in the post and get to the rim.
Roberts said he held his own defensively, but still needs to become a better shooter — Roberts made just 1 of 4 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc last year, and was a 58 percent free throw shooter (24 of 41).
He said an uptick on offense in general is important for the 49ers, who must replace leading scorer Gabe Levin’s 18.5 points per game from last season.
“We need some help offensively, to pick up the points that he produced for us,” Roberts pointed out.
Still, Roberts has a good feeling entering the 2018-19 campaign.
“I came in, was learning new things, getting up to speed with different coaches,” he said of his freshman season, before spinning forward. “I feel like with that year behind me, I’ll be more of an impact player this season.”
