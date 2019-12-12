Jonathan Hunter had ample opportunity to get over an unsatisfying close to his wrestling career.
A 2016 graduate of Golden Valley, Hunter took a circuitous path to Bakersfield College, where he currently wrestles at the 174-pound weight class. A devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hunter left Bakersfield for a two-year mission in Argentina after high school.
While there, he and his travel group spent their days with local citizens discussing the gospel and taking up numerous volunteer activities, ranging from helping people build houses to, in one instance, helping a resident kick drugs.
He also had to figure out a way to communicate in a Spanish, a language he "barely passed" in high school.
"People were saying my Spanish sucked all the way up until the day I left," Hunter said. "But I really enjoyed helping people. Just preaching the gospel and being able to see the change I was able too make in people's lives was fun for me."
But for his entire time in Argentina, Hunter says there was one not-so-fun memory that he couldn't shake.
Hunter remembers having a clear path through a 160-pound match against Windsor's Beau Colombini during the 2016 state tournament, saying he had the lead and only needed to run out the clock to advance.
Instead, he says he got greedy, seeking to end the match with a pin. As a result, he got knocked off balance and Colombini was able to roll him over and pin him to the mat, ending Hunter's senior year without placing in the tournament.
"I had two years in a different country where I was able to think about it over and over," he said. "I tried to keep my mind off it but it was a daily thing where I had to think about how I didn’t finish the way I wanted. It’s been nagging at me for a very, very long time.”
So after securing a spot with the Renegades upon enrolling at BC, he's been on a season-long mission to correct the mistakes that prematurely ended his high school career.
Though injuries have limited his time on the mat, Hunter has found his stride late in the season and enters the CCCAA State Tournament, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at Fresno City College, on a hot streak.
He currently holds a record of 15-3, and is coming off a 3-0 performance at the JC Southern Regionals at Santa Ana College last Saturday, where he won all three of his matches by pinfall.
Hunter was one of two champions for BC, which took second as a team at the regional.
Hunter, who's getting married at the end of the month, has a lot of ambitions he hopes to fulfill after leaving BC. Currently studying engineering, he plans to get a master's, and perhaps even a doctorate in engineering, business or architecture.
"He understands what his goals are," Renegade head coach Brett Clark said. "A lot of kids come out of high school and they don't really understand what life's about. But he understands his goals, what he's about."
What he's about this weekend is winning a state championship.
"I'm not coming home with second," Hunter said.
What's in a name?
Considering the different spellings of their last names, people likely wouldn't assume BC wrestlers Adrian Gonzales and Ricardo Gonzalez are brothers.
Funny story about that.
"On my birth certificate, they misspelled my last name," said Adrian, a freshman who reached state following a first-place finish at 149 in the Southern Regionals. "My whole family (ends their name) with a Z, and I'm the only one with an S.
"A lot of people ask 'Are you really brothers? Are you adopted or something?' I just have to tell them it's a mishap."
Regardless of spelling, the brothers, both Bakersfield High School graduates, will take part in state this weekend. Ricardo, a redshirt freshman, qualified at 197 by placing fourth at Southern Regionals.
Other Renegades to qualify were Keithen Estrada (125), Angel Rosales (133), Scott Hokit (165), Jacob Annis (174) and Jordan Annis (184). Armando Varelas and Donald Oliver are both alternates at 184 and 285 respectively.
Despite a tough path to a title, with the largest obstacle coming from three-time reigning champion Fresno City, Clark has high hopes for his team this weekend.
"Placing in the top three, that was the goal all year," Clark said. "If we could win it, that would be great (but) if we can get everybody on the podium, I'll be pretty happy."
