For the second straight year, tears were flowing on the Garces sideline at the conclusion of a boys soccer regional title game.
Unfortunately for the Rams, these tears were not like the joyous ones that accompanied last year's championship run through Division 5.
Santiago converted all eight of its penalty kicks, then backup goalie Tristan Coffman denied Angel Navarro, lifting the Sharks to a 3-2 penalty-kick win in the Division 3 title game at Garces Saturday.
“It’s not easy," Rams co-head coach Hassan Halevy said. "Those boys give everything for this game and this school and each other. It’s a tough way to go out. It was a battle. Someone has to win, someone has to lose. Unfortunately we were on the other end of that.”
For awhile, it appeared the Rams disappointing night would end much sooner.
Down 1-0 at the half, Garces fell in a two-goal hole two minutes into the second half after Connor Lynch drilled home a goal off a free kick.
But the Rams snatched some of the momentum back less than two minutes later on a goal by Fletcher Bank.
“You don’t have to tell them much,' Halevy said of his team's mindset after falling behind 2-0. "They knew what kind of (pressure) we were under.”
And with just over 14 minutes to play, Alex Halevy made it a whole new ball game, taking a great pass from Moises Cisneros and scoring on a header to tie the score at two.
Alex Halevy had the best opportunity of any player to score during a 15-minute overtime period, but was chased down by a defender who knocked the ball away before he could get off a shot.
Each team converted their first seven shots in PKs, then Shark starting keeper Jacob Marroquin converted his try to give his team an 8-7 advantage.
Coffman then made the clinching play, diving to his right to deny Navarro and bring the Rams' season to an agonizing end.
While the year ended in disheartening fashion for the team's eight seniors, a strong core of returning players expect to have several deep postseason runs ahead of them, which they believe will produce more satisfying results.
“It’s a tough one," sophomore goalie Palmer Bank said. "I don’t like to go out this way. But there’s always next year and fortunately I have two more years here. This motivates me a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.