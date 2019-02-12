BVarsity Live

The Central Section boys and girls soccer playoffs were scheduled to be begin play on Wednesday, but the commissioner’s office granted teams the opportunity to play the opening round matches on Tuesday.

Six games with Kern County teams will be played tonight.

Here is a list of first round games on both nights for Kern County teams with adjusted start times, according to athletic directors.

Tuesday

Boys soccer

Division II

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 8 Visalia-Redwood, 7 p.m.

D-III

No. 10 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco, 5

D-VI

No. 9 Wonderful Prep at No. 8 Bakersfield Christian, 6

Girls soccer

Division I

at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7

D-III

No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 6

D-V

No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 6 

Wednesday

Boys soccer

All games 6 p.m. unless noted

Division I

No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East

No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande, 5

No. 14 Liberty at No. 3 Fresno-Bullard

No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview

No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria

D-II

No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 Visalia-El Diamante

D-III

No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland

D-IV

No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman, 7

No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake

No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin, 5

No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez

D-V

No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond

No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler

No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop, 3

No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft

D-VI

No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian

Girls soccer

D-I

No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty, 5

No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Fresno-Central, 5

D-II

No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera, 5

No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces

D-III

No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak

No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Visalia-Mt. Whitney, 4:30

D-IV

No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill

D-V

No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay

No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop, 5

No. 15 Desert at No. 2 Orosi, 5

D-VI

No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran

No. 12 Tranquillity at No. 5 Kennedy

No. 14 Porterville-Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond, 3

