The Central Section boys and girls soccer playoffs were scheduled to be begin play on Wednesday, but the commissioner’s office granted teams the opportunity to play the opening round matches on Tuesday.
Six games with Kern County teams will be played tonight.
Here is a list of first round games on both nights for Kern County teams with adjusted start times, according to athletic directors.
If any changes need to be made, please email correct times or dates to sports_staff@bakersfield.com.
Tuesday
Boys soccer
Division II
No. 9 Stockdale at No. 8 Visalia-Redwood, 7 p.m.
D-III
No. 10 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 7 Wasco, 5
D-VI
No. 9 Wonderful Prep at No. 8 Bakersfield Christian, 6
Girls soccer
Division I
at No. 3 San Luis Obispo, 7
D-III
No. 16 Bakersfield Christian at No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial, 6
D-V
No. 13 Coalinga at No. 4 Shafter, 6
Wednesday
Boys soccer
All games 6 p.m. unless noted
Division I
No. 9 South at No. 8 Clovis East
No. 12 Golden Valley at No. 5 Arroyo Grande, 5
No. 14 Liberty at No. 3 Fresno-Bullard
No. 10 Clovis at No. 7 Ridgeview
No. 15 Centennial at No. 2 Santa Maria
D-II
No. 12 Frontier at No. 5 Visalia-El Diamante
D-III
No. 9 Fresno at No. 8 Highland
D-IV
No. 9 Delano at No. 8 Kerman, 7
No. 13 McFarland at No. 4 Woodlake
No. 14 Tehachapi at No. 3 Arvin, 5
No. 10 Mira Monte at No. 7 Chavez
D-V
No. 9 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 8 Rosamond
No. 12 Desert at No. 5 Fowler
No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Bishop, 3
No. 10 Caruthers at No. 7 Taft
D-VI
No. 10 Frazier Mountain at No. 7 Fresno Christian
Girls soccer
D-I
No. 13 Clovis East at No. 4 Liberty, 5
No. 15 Frontier at No. 2 Fresno-Central, 5
D-II
No. 11 Bakersfield at No. 6 Madera, 5
No. 10 Nipomo at No. 7 Garces
D-III
No. 13 Ridgeview at No. 4 Tulare-Mission Oak
No. 10 Independence at No. 7 Visalia-Mt. Whitney, 4:30
D-IV
No. 9 West at No. 8 Foothill
D-V
No. 12 Chavez at No. 5 Lindsay
No. 11 Kern Valley at No. 6 Bishop, 5
No. 15 Desert at No. 2 Orosi, 5
D-VI
No. 9 Frazier Mountain at No. 8 Corcoran
No. 12 Tranquillity at No. 5 Kennedy
No. 14 Porterville-Summit Charter at No. 3 Rosamond, 3
