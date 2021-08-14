2020-21 BVarsity All-Area football team
Players of the year
King Ellis, South: Senior quarterback did most of his damage with his legs this season. Ellis rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games, eclipsing the century mark in every contest. The 5-foot-10, 172-pounder was unstoppable in a win over Highland, rushing for 259 yards and six touchdowns, and throwing for another.
Tyson Dozhier, Shafter: Junior quarterback was the key component in the Generals’ high-powered offense that scored 133 points in five games. Dozhier threw for 930 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three games, and finished the season with 385 yards rushing and six scores to lead his team to a 5-0 record. He threw for 379 yards and six TDs against Foothill a week after throwing seven touchdowns against Kern Valley.
Ian Jernagin, Garces: Junior running back set the school’s single-game rushing record with 381 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a win over Bakersfield Christian. Playing against arguably one of the toughest schedules in the section, Jernagin finished the season with 685 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot, 190-pounder ran for 165 yards and a score on 18 carries in a loss to Paraclete.
Coaches of the year
Bryan Nixon, Liberty and Jerald Pierucci, Shafter
First team
Blaine Abbott, Bakersfield, sr., Running back/SS
Nick Abbott, Golden Valley, so., Wide receiver/DB
Jaron Amos, Ridgeview, sr., Running back/QB
Prentice Boone, Liberty, sr., Running back
Logan Bowers, Garces, jr., Linebacker
Ryan Carreno, Liberty, sr., Offensive lineman/DL
Daniel Chheng, Centennial, sr., Offensive lineman
AJ Cleveland, Highland, sr., Quarterback
Dom D’Amato, Garces, sr., Wide receiver/DB
Mekhi Deans, Independence, sr., Defensive back/WR
Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, jr., Running back
Ladon Denmark, Independence, jr., Quarterback
Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, jr., Linebacker/DE
Xarionn Foreman, North, so., Wide receiver/TE
Christian Gallardo, Frontier, sr., Defensive end
Joseph Gonzalez, Stockdale, jr., Offensive lineman
Cade Gretlein, Liberty, so., Offensive lineman/DL
James Guerana, Bakersfield Christian, sr., Offensive lineman
Chris Gutierrez, Highland, sr., Wide receiver
Zion Hall, Garces, sr., Wide receiver/CB
Conroy Hayes, Golden Valley, jr., Running back/LB
Riley Hernandez, Liberty, jr., Linebacker
Cameron Huerta, Shafter, sr., Wide receiver
Vincent Igoa, Frontier, jr., Quarterback
Max Juarez, Liberty, so., Defensive lineman
Kresean Kizzy, Bakersfield Christian, so., Wide receiver
Daylon Leach, West, jr., Quarterback
Hassin Lopez, South, sr., Linebacker/DE
James Lucio, Stockdale, sr., Defensive lineman
Nick Madden, Ridgeview, sr., Offensive lineman
Walker Maino, Shafter, jr., Linebacker/RB
Haden Mann, Liberty, sr., Quarterback
Levi Manning, Centennial, jr., Quarterback
Grant Meadors, Liberty, so., Kicker
Aidan Meek, Garces, sr., Offensive lineman
Colby Miller, Shafter, sr., Defensive end/OT
JJ Montecinos, Liberty, sr., Utility/DB/WR/KR
Daniel Overton, Frontier, jr., Linebacker/RB
Evan Peaker, Independence, jr., Running back
Jaden Perez, Frontier, jr., Wide receiver/FS
Travis Plugge, Garces, jr., Quarterback
Enrique Rangel, Arvin, sr., Offensive lineman/DL
Mar Kai Shaw, North, so., Running back
Karanbir Singh-Gill, Ridgeview, sr., Defensive end/TE
Olaniyan Tatum, Shafter, jr., Nose guard
JJ Uphold, Garces, sr., Defensive end/TE
Luke Wattenbarger, Liberty, sr., Defensive back/WR
Tyrone Wilson, South, sr., Defensive back
Second team
• Anthony Barajas, Centennial, LB
• Terrell Bishop, South, DT
• Dizzy Brown, Highland, RB
• Marquez Burns, Golden Valley, WR/RB
• Tyler Carr, Bakersfield Christian, WR/FS
• Abraham Gonzalez, Garces, K/P
• Rafael Gutierrez, Mira Monte, OL
• Jensen Hallum, Garces, TE/DE
• Jalen Hankins, Liberty, RB/WR/DB
• Victor Hernandez, Mira Monte, WR
• Loren Johnson, Garces, WR/DB
• William Kanavalov, Liberty, LB
• Darius Larsuel, Stockdale, RB/DB
• Dylan Lynch, Liberty, K
• Malcolm Mamaraldo, Highland, OL/DL
• Sebastian Marbaugh, Mira Monte, QB/S
• Juan Mendoza, South, LB
• AJ Morgan, Centennial, DL
• Jacob Navarro, Centennial, LB
• Alex Olea, Independence, LB/RB
• Vincent Pearman, Kern Valley, RB/LB
• Travis Perry, Frontier, OL
• Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, RB/LB
• Kaden Preston, Kern Valley, QB
• Randon Reeder, Liberty, DE/TE
• Alex Rocha, Bakersfield, LB/S
• Tyler Routh, Centennial, WR
• Jose Saenz, Stockdale, LB
• Ethan Shipp, Garces, OL
• Rickardo Smart, Golden Valley, WR/FS
• Julian Smith, Garces, QB/DB
• Devon Sundgren, Shafter, WR
• Matthew Tallant, Independence, C
• Hunter Thorp, Liberty, OLB/WR
• Carmelo Wright, Bakersfield, C
Honorable mention
• Shay Achen, Liberty • Blake Allen, Garces • Brady Anderson, Liberty • Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale • Garrett Austin, Centennial • Carson Bennett, North • Deeshawn Brown, South • Marquel Bruley, Golden Valley • Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte • Devin Cockren, Frontier • Higbee Colton, Liberty • Iziah Coronado, Golden Valley • Matthew Dykes, Highland • Eric Faria, Foothill • Tyler Fimple, Centennial • Sergio Flores, Bakersfield • Tristan Flores, Centennial • Mike Gomez, Highland • Zamir Hall, Garces • LeBron Jackson, Garces • Thomas Lett, Garces • Davis May, Garces • Kaegen McCarthy, Kern Valley • Kieran McCarthy, Kern Valley • Alex Medina, South • Rafael Monje, Foothill • Ayden Moreno, Bakersfield • Alon Murray, West • Bryan Ochoa, South • Jason Oliver, Liberty • Scott Overholt, Kern Valley • Nolan Pierce, Frontier • Austin Pratt, Liberty • Jaxton Santiago, Centennial • Jalani Smith, Garces • Tommy Strickland, Ridgeview • Mason Tapia, Frontier • Elijah Toppila, Garces • Domnik Torres, Shafter • Jacon Urrea, Highland • Jkwon Welch, Golden Valley • Will Zelayandia, Foothill.