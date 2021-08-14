You have permission to edit this article.
2020-21 BVarsity All-Area football team

Tyson Dozhier-2

Shafter junior quarterback Tyson Dozhier.

 Photo courtesy of Maleek Diaz

Players of the year

King Ellis, South: Senior quarterback did most of his damage with his legs this season. Ellis rushed for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns in five games, eclipsing the century mark in every contest. The 5-foot-10, 172-pounder was unstoppable in a win over Highland, rushing for 259 yards and six touchdowns, and throwing for another.

Tyson Dozhier, Shafter: Junior quarterback was the key component in the Generals’ high-powered offense that scored 133 points in five games. Dozhier threw for 930 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three games, and finished the season with 385 yards rushing and six scores to lead his team to a 5-0 record. He threw for 379 yards and six TDs against Foothill a week after throwing seven touchdowns against Kern Valley.

Ian Jernagin, Garces: Junior running back set the school’s single-game rushing record with 381 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries in a win over Bakersfield Christian. Playing against arguably one of the toughest schedules in the section, Jernagin finished the season with 685 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. The 6-foot, 190-pounder ran for 165 yards and a score on 18 carries in a loss to Paraclete.

Coaches of the year

Bryan Nixon, Liberty and Jerald Pierucci, Shafter

First team

Blaine Abbott, Bakersfield, sr., Running back/SS

Nick Abbott, Golden Valley, so., Wide receiver/DB

Jaron Amos, Ridgeview, sr., Running back/QB

Prentice Boone, Liberty, sr., Running back

Logan Bowers, Garces, jr., Linebacker

Ryan Carreno, Liberty, sr., Offensive lineman/DL

Daniel Chheng, Centennial, sr., Offensive lineman

AJ Cleveland, Highland, sr., Quarterback

Dom D’Amato, Garces, sr., Wide receiver/DB

Mekhi Deans, Independence, sr., Defensive back/WR

Kaelan Deloney, Foothill, jr., Running back

Ladon Denmark, Independence, jr., Quarterback

Jayden Dock, Bakersfield, jr., Linebacker/DE

Xarionn Foreman, North, so., Wide receiver/TE

Christian Gallardo, Frontier, sr., Defensive end

Joseph Gonzalez, Stockdale, jr., Offensive lineman

Cade Gretlein, Liberty, so., Offensive lineman/DL

James Guerana, Bakersfield Christian, sr., Offensive lineman

Chris Gutierrez, Highland, sr., Wide receiver

Zion Hall, Garces, sr., Wide receiver/CB

Conroy Hayes, Golden Valley, jr., Running back/LB

Riley Hernandez, Liberty, jr., Linebacker

Cameron Huerta, Shafter, sr., Wide receiver

Vincent Igoa, Frontier, jr., Quarterback

Max Juarez, Liberty, so., Defensive lineman

Kresean Kizzy, Bakersfield Christian, so., Wide receiver

Daylon Leach, West, jr., Quarterback

Hassin Lopez, South, sr., Linebacker/DE

James Lucio, Stockdale, sr., Defensive lineman

Nick Madden, Ridgeview, sr., Offensive lineman

Walker Maino, Shafter, jr., Linebacker/RB

Haden Mann, Liberty, sr., Quarterback

Levi Manning, Centennial, jr., Quarterback

Grant Meadors, Liberty, so., Kicker

Aidan Meek, Garces, sr., Offensive lineman

Colby Miller, Shafter, sr., Defensive end/OT

JJ Montecinos, Liberty, sr., Utility/DB/WR/KR

Daniel Overton, Frontier, jr., Linebacker/RB

Evan Peaker, Independence, jr., Running back

Jaden Perez, Frontier, jr., Wide receiver/FS

Travis Plugge, Garces, jr., Quarterback

Enrique Rangel, Arvin, sr., Offensive lineman/DL

Mar Kai Shaw, North, so., Running back

Karanbir Singh-Gill, Ridgeview, sr., Defensive end/TE

Olaniyan Tatum, Shafter, jr., Nose guard

JJ Uphold, Garces, sr., Defensive end/TE

Luke Wattenbarger, Liberty, sr., Defensive back/WR

Tyrone Wilson, South, sr., Defensive back

Second team

• Anthony Barajas, Centennial, LB

• Terrell Bishop, South, DT

• Dizzy Brown, Highland, RB

• Marquez Burns, Golden Valley, WR/RB

• Tyler Carr, Bakersfield Christian, WR/FS

• Abraham Gonzalez, Garces, K/P

• Rafael Gutierrez, Mira Monte, OL

• Jensen Hallum, Garces, TE/DE

• Jalen Hankins, Liberty, RB/WR/DB

• Victor Hernandez, Mira Monte, WR

• Loren Johnson, Garces, WR/DB

• William Kanavalov, Liberty, LB

• Darius Larsuel, Stockdale, RB/DB

• Dylan Lynch, Liberty, K

• Malcolm Mamaraldo, Highland, OL/DL

• Sebastian Marbaugh, Mira Monte, QB/S

• Juan Mendoza, South, LB

• AJ Morgan, Centennial, DL

• Jacob Navarro, Centennial, LB

• Alex Olea, Independence, LB/RB

• Vincent Pearman, Kern Valley, RB/LB

• Travis Perry, Frontier, OL

• Nathan Perez, Bakersfield Christian, RB/LB

• Kaden Preston, Kern Valley, QB

• Randon Reeder, Liberty, DE/TE

• Alex Rocha, Bakersfield, LB/S

• Tyler Routh, Centennial, WR

• Jose Saenz, Stockdale, LB

• Ethan Shipp, Garces, OL

• Rickardo Smart, Golden Valley, WR/FS

• Julian Smith, Garces, QB/DB

• Devon Sundgren, Shafter, WR

• Matthew Tallant, Independence, C

• Hunter Thorp, Liberty, OLB/WR

• Carmelo Wright, Bakersfield, C

Honorable mention

• Shay Achen, Liberty • Blake Allen, Garces • Brady Anderson, Liberty • Brandon Arzabal, Stockdale • Garrett Austin, Centennial • Carson Bennett, North • Deeshawn Brown, South • Marquel Bruley, Golden Valley • Abraham Casillas, Mira Monte • Devin Cockren, Frontier • Higbee Colton, Liberty • Iziah Coronado, Golden Valley • Matthew Dykes, Highland • Eric Faria, Foothill • Tyler Fimple, Centennial • Sergio Flores, Bakersfield • Tristan Flores, Centennial • Mike Gomez, Highland • Zamir Hall, Garces • LeBron Jackson, Garces • Thomas Lett, Garces • Davis May, Garces • Kaegen McCarthy, Kern Valley • Kieran McCarthy, Kern Valley • Alex Medina, South • Rafael Monje, Foothill • Ayden Moreno, Bakersfield • Alon Murray, West • Bryan Ochoa, South • Jason Oliver, Liberty • Scott Overholt, Kern Valley • Nolan Pierce, Frontier • Austin Pratt, Liberty • Jaxton Santiago, Centennial • Jalani Smith, Garces • Tommy Strickland, Ridgeview • Mason Tapia, Frontier • Elijah Toppila, Garces • Domnik Torres, Shafter • Jacon Urrea, Highland • Jkwon Welch, Golden Valley • Will Zelayandia, Foothill.

