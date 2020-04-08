Another offseason isn't going the way Alyssa Valdivia hoped.
Though she says she's slowly been able to get over a disappointing 11-4 loss in the 106-pound state championship match in February, the standout junior wrestler from Frontier is clearly eager to get back into the wrestling room to make improvements she hopes will get her over the hump during her senior year.
This task has proven particularly challenging. With school closed during the COVID-19 crisis, Frontier's offseason program has been suspended indefinitely.
While able to set aside some time for individual workouts, Valdivia has been forced to find other ways to stay busy during an extended quarantine, and says she found a suitable activity completely at random.
"I was just bored one day and I was like 'Okay, let me go try painting,'" she said. "I've never painted in my life before. I can barely draw, so it's kind of hard (but) I paint all the time now."
Though future opponents are likely okay with any activity that prevents Valdivia from sharpening her skills, history suggests she won't be too negatively impacted by the unwanted downtime.
After winning BVarsity Wrestler of the Year honors as a freshman in 2018, an ankle injury sidelined Valdivia for her entire sophomore year, with the rehab process extending into the summer of 2019.
But if there was any rust during her return to varsity competition, it didn't show on the mat. A state defeat to Morgan Hill-Sobrato's Nyla Valencia was the only blemish on an otherwise perfect junior season for Valdivia, who went 38-1 to capture BVarsity Wrestler of the Year honors for the second time.
Though she cut weight, moving from 116 to 106, Valdivia maintained nearly all the strength and ferocity that made her so successful as a freshman.
"It was almost like she didn't miss (last year)" Frontier coach Brett Clark said. "Her tenacity, her ability to understand what was going on in a match was a little bit better. The ability to weather what she went through her sophomore year and to come back, that was impressive to me.”
Highly self-critical by nature, Valdivia, confessed "I've never thought I was good" prior to the 2020 state tournament. And while she wasn't displeased with her 2019-20 showing, she insists she has a lot of work to do if she hopes to perform at a level she deems satisfactory
“I felt like I wrestled fine," she said of her junior season. "I didn’t wrestle too bad but I also didn’t wrestle 100 percent my best either. (I was) just getting in my head too much. Hopefully I'll claim my state title next year.”
If she can make the needed strides mentally, Clark says there's no reason she can't end her high school career a state champion.
"She doubts herself sometimes and she'll admit that," he said. "I don't understand it, but it's not for me to understand. I'm her coach and I'm here to help her get through it. With her, it's going to be mentally understanding that she belongs there and it's her state title to win."
