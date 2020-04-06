When she's on the soccer field, Gianna Valenti can pretty much be whoever you need her to be.
Need a strong midfield defender? Valenti is up to the task, as she played the role nicely throughout her time at Centennial High School.
A prolific scoring threat? She can handle that too. After putting up modest numbers — four goals, seven assists — over the previous two seasons, Valenti came alive on the offensive end in 2019-20, leading the Golden Hawks with 13 goals and 13 assists.
How about a senior captain who rises to the occasion in the biggest moments? No problems there either.
After scoring the lone goal of a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Madera, Valenti again rose to the occasion in the Division 2 Central Section championship game, driving home a 73rd-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Tulare Union that gave Centennial its first section title since 1996.
After helping deliver great team success with her dynamic play, Valenti is now being recognized for her individual efforts, as she is the 2019-20 BVarsity All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
"She's kind of a coach's dream athlete," Centennial head coach Tom Ferralli said. "Between her skill and her knowledge of the game, she just knows where she needs to be on both sides of the ball. She just seems to know the game inside and out."
Being a multi-faceted talent helped Valenti earn a captain spot this season, even though she admits she's sometimes uncomfortable making her voice heard.
"Some people were very vocal and gave speeches before the game and that wasn’t really the route that I took, that I’ve ever taken," she said. "I’ve always led by example. But I think my determination and confidence with this team helped give other people on the team confidence.”
Valenti, one of 14 seniors on the Centennial roster, said having a team full of players with well-defined roles helped the Golden Hawks — who also had to sweat out a penalty-kick win over Hanford in the section semifinals — keep their cool in tight situations.
In turn, the strong team dynamic turned the dream of winning a Valley title into a thrilling reality.
"It's a feeling none of us will ever be able to describe," Valenti said of the section win. "The feeling after the last whistle blew, the feeling of the entire team coming together, jumping around, hugging each other, crying, it was just an insane feeling.
"Knowing that we all put ourselves out there and worked so hard, did our part on the bench, off the bench, everyone did what they had to do to help the team. It’s just the most amazing feeling to know that everyone did their best for their team."
Valenti, who signed a National Letter of Intent with New Mexico State in February, now looks to transition her game to the Division-I level.
Unfortunately, the Coronavirus outbreak that prematurely ended her senior year of high school has cast some doubt over her future plans. Tentatively scheduled to move into her dorm on June 28, she admits the uncertainty of the coming months has her feeling uneasy.
“Just not being able to tell when it’s going to end, when everything’s going to get back to normal, it’s hard to say when I will get to go," she said. "It’s sad and its nerve-wracking because you just don’t know how it’s going to go.”
Whenever she gets to Las Cruces, her high school coach isn't worried about how she'll adjust.
"She is a quality person, as a student, as an athlete. Just somebody that is a role model to those around her," Ferralli said. "I just can't wait to see what the future holds for her."
Congrats to all of the athletes selected. These are tough times, but the success and lessons you have learned through athletics will bode well in helping you succeed at the next level. Good luck to all of these student athletes!
