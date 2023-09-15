Thursday’s score
Golden Valley 35, East 0
Friday’s scores
Liberty 35, Fresno-Central 14
Frontier 49, Independence 13
Sanger 21, Centennial 7
Tehachapi 48, Arvin 7
Shafter 33, Chavez 7
Kennedy 44, Taft 0
Stockdale 22, Visalia–El Diamante 14
Porterville 48, Highland 0
Wasco 49, McFarland 8
Templeton 42, West 0
Madera 49, Del Oro 0
Rosamond 30, Foothill 13
Kern Valley 47, Mira Monte 6
Arcadia-Rio Hondo Prep 42, Boron 6
Alpaugh 42, Mojave 30
Barstow 34, Burroughs 6
SLO-Classical Academy 68, Kern Resource Center 0
Saturday’s game
Garces vs. Porterville-Monache at Strathmore, 6:30
